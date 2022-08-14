It is early February 1825. A disastrous combination of storm, spring tide, high inland water and neglected dikes leads to dike breaches and flooding along the Wadden Sea and the Zuiderzee. Almost the entire coast of Gelderland will be under water if, among other things, the sea dike at Kampen breaks. There are 397 deaths, including 29 in and around Elburg. The skipper Menzo Bokhorst lives there. Together with thirty other skippers, he sails into the storm to save people from the cold seawater from roofs and from houses. Their action earns them hero status.

Fons Meijer (1994) obtained his master’s degree cum laude for the research master historical, literary and cultural studies at the Radboud University in Nijmegen. He is a university lecturer in cultural history and works at the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO).

Six months later, the skippers receive a medal of honor from the Maatschappij tot Nut van ‘t Algemeen as a thank you. During the ceremony in the Grote or Sint-Nicolaaskerk, the rector of the local Latin school, Hendrikus Hoefhamer, also speaks. “His story about the heroism of the skippers soon turns into an ode to the entire Dutch nation, glorifying the virtue of his compatriots,” says Fons Meijer.

Meijer is a historian. He obtained his doctorate at Radboud University in June for his dissertation Connected by calamity. Disasters and nation building in the 19th century Netherlands. In this, Meijer examines how the Dutch used disasters in the 19th century to give shape and meaning to national feelings. “Hendrikus Hoefhamer was part of an army of disaster publicists in the period between 1800 and 1890 that, after many large-scale disasters, seized the opportunity to cultivate the national ideology and invited contemporaries to identify with the nation.”

What made you look specifically at disasters?

“Nation building research often looks at political benchmarks and wars. For the Netherlands, reference is mainly made to the French period, when the Netherlands was occupied and part of France. World War II was another such moment when members of a nation were forced into each other’s arms.

“But what if the ‘enemy other’ was not a foreign power, but a dyke breach? In my research I have shown that natural disasters were an essential part of everyday life in the 19th century. This applies in any case to small-scale disasters, for example smaller floods often took place. But there were also major disasters every decade. How did people express and shape national feelings at such times? I quickly got the idea that if you understand that, you can dive deeper into how nation building works. Poets, journalists, preachers and authors of commemorative books were the drivers of disaster nationalism.”

How did they do that?

“The national media turned local and regional calamities into national disasters. In the case of Hendrikus Hoefhamer, who sang about the skippers, the heroism was used to tell a greater story: ‘Less by the richness of land, than by simplicity of manners: less by great power, than by virtues of his citizens, by the glory of arms, than by the beautiful praise of his benevolence. Happy Netherlands!’ It became a national story about the virtuous Netherlands.”

“Authors also appropriated the involvement of kings as father of the nation or protector against calamity. Dutch kings showed their best side after disasters. King William III, for example, was regularly found in flooded areas at the beginning of his reign.”

“Another important image that was created was that of the Netherlands as a charitable nation. Sermons, speeches and poems constructed the image of the Netherlands as the most charitable nation in Europe and perhaps the world. The image was that all it took was a dyke to break or a gunpowder ship to explode somewhere and the Dutch almost started collecting and donating money on their own.”

There were people who said the money should only go to Christian victims

Were they really that charitable?

„I especially want to emphasize that it is a image used to be. Not everywhere the same amount of money was collected. Most of the money came from the west of the country and, at the beginning of the century, especially from the larger cities.”

How did that happen?

“Societal life was more organised, people were richer and there were well-developed charitable networks. In the 17th and 18th centuries, the west had also been the heart of the Netherlands for a long time. In the 19th century there was especially strong loyalty with the Dutch state there.”

Were there any groups that were excluded from charity?

“In the 19th century there were already people like Multatuli who said: the Dutch say they are so charitable, but why do they raise less money after a disaster in the colonies? There were those who said the money should only go to Christian victims – Muslims wouldn’t give them anything. Towards the end of the century money was sometimes collected only for Europeans, not the indigenous population.”

People said that the Catholics themselves had breached the dikes

And the Catholics?

“Around the turn of the year 1880/1881 the Meuse flooded for a third time in a short period of time. The dike at the Catholic Nieuwkuijk, a village near ‘s-Hertogenbosch, then broke. Money was collected again, but from various media such as the Arnhem newspaper and orthodox Protestant papers, conspiracy theories were spread. People said that the Catholics themselves had breached the dikes. There was criticism of the amount of money victims would receive. The prevailing idea was that victims should certainly not take advantage of it. I didn’t find many examples of anti-Catholic imagery, but Catholic newspapers did react to it, sparking a public debate.”

I am reminded of the flood in Limburg last year. Did you see parallels with the disaster nationalism of the 19th century?

“I think there was also catastrophic nationalism after the floods in Limburg. There were floods not only in the Netherlands, but also in Belgium and Germany. In fact, there the consequences were much more disastrous. But I came across an ad in which there is mainly a Dutch disaster was made. The slogan was: ‘This disaster in Limburg affects us all.’ ‘Us’, which referred to the inhabitants of the Netherlands. This was also clear from the way in which the giro number was presented, namely as a Dutch tricolor. The advertisement did not appeal to humanity, but to nationality: we help our compatriots.”