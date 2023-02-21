Former minister of Bolsonaro, governor of SP already had 4 appointments with Lula, in addition to meetings with Edinho Silva, influential PT

The distance between the PT and the governor of the State of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), has been reduced at the beginning of 2023. Last year, Tarcísio and petistas were at opposite poles in the elections.

Now, it has been common for members of the acronym, such as the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and the governor of SP have public commitments together. The scenario is stimulated by negative events, such as the January 8 attacks and the destruction caused by rain in the State of São Paulo:

January 8th (jan.2023) – the day after the attacks by extremists on the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary branches, the 27 governors went to the Planalto Palace to demonstrate support for the institutions. Tarcísio not only attended, he was one of the speakers;

rains in Araraquara (jan.2023) – in the first days of the year, the city in the interior of São Paulo suffered several damages. The mayor, Edinho Silva, is an influential PT member and participated in Lula's campaign nucleus. She thanked Tarcísio for helping to fix what had been destroyed and posted photos on social media with the governor;

rains on the coast of SP (Feb.2023)– Lula went to São Sebastião (SP) on Monday (20.Feb.2023), where he met Tarcísio and the mayor of the city, Felipe Augusto (PSDB). After the meeting, the 3 had a pronouncement together. The president thanked the governor, and vice versa. The conversation between the two was described to Power360 as calm and purposeful. Several government ministers also participated, such as the PT Rui Costa (Civil House), Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and Márcio Macedo (General secretary).



Tarcísio and Lula were also together in at least 2 other appointments.

11 of January – both had a private meeting at Planalto;

– both had a private meeting at Planalto; January 27th – the president received the 27 governors to align the resumption of works across the country.

The impression for the PT in São Paulo is that institutional commitments have been imposed. In other words, dialogue with the governor and mayor is inescapable when there is a disaster in the city, for example.

This sequence of facts would have made the differences between the PT and Tarcísio eclipsed. In this analysis, the current scenario is temporary and friction will be unavoidable.

There will be a strong clash when the privatization of Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo) is discussed in the São Paulo Legislature. State deputies elected in 2022 take office only on March 15.

Even so, there is recognition within the Workers’ Party that the governor of SP has been open to dialogue and has not gone headlong into Bolsonarism.

One of the main allies of the governor is also an ally of Lula. This is the president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab. He is Secretary of State Government and is the main political articulator of the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the São Paulo administration.

ELECTIONS 2022

The 2022 election was the 1st in Tarcísio’s life, who had no political trajectory in the State. He was launched for governor by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), of whom he was Minister of Infrastructure.

Bolsonaro would run for re-election that year and needed a candidate for Palácio do Bandeirantes to support him. São Paulo has the largest electorate in the country, with 34.7 million members. It is a decisive state in national elections.

Tarcísio won in the PT’s 2nd round Fernando Haddad, now Minister of Finance. Close to the current president, Haddad was quoted to be a candidate for the Planalto Palace if Lula was not released by Justice to run.

Even defeated, the PT had the highest vote of a PT candidate for governor of São Paulo in history and helped Lula to beat Bolsonaro in the 2nd round.

Tarcísio is indicated as a possible heir to the Bolsonarist votes for president if Bolsonaro himself does not run for Planalto again.

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (Novo), is also mentioned as a possible name of this political group.