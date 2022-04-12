The Melbourne weekend was for Sebastian Vettel a kind of long daydream. The four-time world champion had technical problems in PL1, was unable to take to the track in PL2, crashed in PL3, just completed a timed lap in qualifying and finally spun in the race and then crashed into a low wall. A list that seems more suitable for a cartoon in which continuous misfortunes occur to the protagonist rather than to the third driver with more GPs won in the history of F1. The Australian weekend was the first of the season faced by Vettel, who had missed the trips to Sakhir and Gedda due to Covid.

According to Aston Martin team principal, Mike KrackHowever, Vettel’s problem is not attributable to the lack of experience gained at the wheel of the AMR22. The boss of the Silverstone team is convinced that the German has not lost the qualities that have made him multiple world champion. Rather, on the dock there is the single-seater: “If someone like him, a four-time world champion, has all these problems, it is not due to not having driven, because he has already driven this car. What we really need to look at is what car we give them, what feedback they get from the car – emphasized Krack – seeing him go off the track as many times as he did this weekend is not normal. I don’t think this is related to the fact that he has missed two races. In his career he has won several times in Melbourne, he knows what the track is like“.

“He did some tests with the car – added the number one of the green wall again – so i think it would be really too easy to say that [è successo] because he wasn’t there for two weekends. But with a driver of that class, we really need to control what tools we are giving them“. Unfortunately, there does not seem to be a solution on the horizon for the only team in the standings still lacking points. “You have to have a fast car, you don’t have to make mistakes and you have to have good drivers. This whole package is not there at the moment – concluded Krack – so we have to really work hard to get there. There is no magic wand“.