In 2021, more than 114,000 traffic accidents were reported in the Netherlands. That is an increase of 10.3 percent compared to 2020. In North Brabant, the number of traffic accidents even increased by almost 20 percent.

In no fewer than three quarters of the Dutch municipalities there was an increase in the number of traffic accidents. This is apparent from an analysis by Independer based on data from the police and Rijkswaterstaat. Nearly 17,000 traffic accidents were reported in North Brabant last year, in 2020 there were still more than 14,000 accidents on the road. So a significant increase.

South Holland leader

But nowhere did traffic go wrong as often as in South Holland. In total there were almost 30,000 accidents in this province, accounting for almost a quarter of all accidents in our country. Compared to 2020, the number of accidents here increased by 12.2 percent.

Locally, the differences are even greater than per province. Of all municipalities with more than 50 registered traffic accidents, the largest increase occurred in Geertruidenberg. There were almost 60 percent more accidents in this municipality in Brabant in 2021 than the year before. The municipalities with the strongest increase:

1. Geertruidenberg, North Brabant: 58.8 percent more traffic accidents

2. Wageningen, Gelderland: 53.8 percent more traffic accidents

3. Dongen, North Brabant: 51.7 percent more traffic accidents

4. Bunnik, Utrecht: 49.5 percent more traffic accidents

5. Oisterwijk, North Brabant: 49 percent more traffic accidents



Source: independer

More expensive insurance

Car expert Menno Dijcks of Independer explains what the increase means for the costs of car insurance. "The growth in the number of accidents is probably due to the increased traffic after the severe corona lockdowns. An increase in the number of traffic accidents can lead to higher insurance premiums in order to be able to continue to cover the increased costs. Of course, the seriousness of the accidents and damage also plays a role in this."

More serious accidents

The most traffic accidents in total take place in South Holland, but they are also more often of a more serious nature than elsewhere in the country. In a quarter of the cases there is injury or even a fatal outcome. Other provinces with relatively many serious accidents are Groningen and Drenthe. In 21.7 percent and 18.7 percent of the crashes respectively, one or more road users suffered minor, serious or even fatal injuries. In Flevoland, serious traffic accidents occur least often: only 7.5 percent of the incidents involve (fatal) injuries.

Largest drop in accidents in Beuningen

In no fewer than three quarters of the municipalities, the number of traffic accidents increased in 2021. But the number of accidents did not increase everywhere. The strongest decline occurred in Beuningen. Last year there were 27.3 percent fewer traffic accidents in this Gelderland municipality than one year previously. The Overijssel Olst-Wijhe (-27.3 percent) and the Utrecht Wijk bij Duurstede (-26.3 percent) were also positive outliers.

‘Residence plays a role in the amount of your car insurance’

Menno Dijcks, car insurance expert at Independer: ,,It is interesting to keep an eye on what these figures mean for car insurance premiums, because where you live plays a major role in this. Insurers include these regional differences, such as the risk of traffic accidents, in the premium calculation. That is why it is smart to compare your car insurance again if you move. Who knows, the premium in your new place of residence may be lower on average, due to a lower risk of damage.”





