Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer will answer questions from the parliamentary committee of inquiry into the car toll today. There are serious allegations right at the start.

The Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry to Car toll will be on Thursday (October 1st) Transport Minister Scheuer consult.

The aim is to solve the problem Billions in contracts and to clarify Scheuer's transparency on this. Observers believe that the hearing will influence Scheuer's career.

Andreas Scheuer is self-confident before the showdown, but the situation does not currently speak for him.

Update from October 1st, 3:50 p.m .: Harvested as expected Germany’s transport minister A lot of headwinds this Thursday. At the start of the meeting of the parliamentary committee of inquiry on failed car toll sees himself Andreas Scheuer (CSU) faced with serious allegations. The manager of a toll operating company contradicted a central statement by Scheuer, according to which the termination of the toll contracts by the Ministry of Transport was due to defects. Rather, after the failure of the toll at the European Court of Justice in June 2019, Scheuer acted “spontaneously and politically motivated”. The first questioning of Scheuer in the committee threatens to be delayed.

Car toll in Germany? Andreas Scheuer is accused of “short circuit reaction”

The managing director of the joint venture Autoticket, Volker Schneble, testified before the committee as the first witness on Thursday. According to Schneble, there were no problems with the implementation of the contracts concluded at the end of 2018 until the judgment of the ECJ on June 18 last year. “From our point of view, the car toll project got off to a good start and went well to the end,” he said. The Termination of contracts by the Federal Ministry of Transport after the ECJ ruling there was a “short-circuit reaction”.

According to one written by Schneble a few days before the committee meeting Memory log the operators offered Scheuer at a meeting on November 29, 2018, with a Contract signing to wait for a decision by the ECJ. Union politician Andreas Scheuer rejected this. Schneble did not take part in the conversation himself, but was informed about it by Kapsch and Schulenberg afterwards. Immediately afterwards he made short notes and now worked them out in detail.

Following Schneble, surveys of other managers of toll operators were scheduled. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim, and Georg Kapsch, CEO of Kapsch TrafficCom from Austria were invited as witnesses.

Update from October 1st, 7:00 a.m .: The time has come on Thursday. Minister of transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU) must answer the questions of the parliamentary committee of inquiry Car toll put. The focus is on the controversial contracts with the terminated toll operators – and the question: Has Scheuer lied to parliament?

The day will definitely be long because Chafing is only turned after interviewing a number of managers. They should actually have done business with the federal government, now they are testifying as witnesses. Scheuer sticks to his view that he was not guilty of anything. “I will make it clear that it was a rule-compliant procedure that legally failed at the ECJ,” he said dpa recently said. And in general he is “concentrated and well prepared”.

Andreas Scheuer: Transport Minister testifies in the investigative committee – fateful hour for his career?

First report from September 30th, 3:44 p.m .:

Berlin – The parliamentary committee of inquiry for Car toll want Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuers Role in the failed project and its problematic information policy towards the Bundestag work up. Scheuer, but also the bosses of the toll–Operating companies testify on Thursday. Because of terminated contracts, they still have an invoice for millions with the federal government.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) overturned the German with a judgment in June 2019 Car toll plansbecause they discriminated against foreign drivers. But Chafing previously had billion dollar contracts with Toll operators completed: one in October about the Toll control with MTS Maut & Telematik Services and Kapsch TrafficCom from Austria and, in December, one with AutoTicket, Kapsch and CTS Eventim to collect the infrastructure fee.

Of the CSU *-Politician initiated the termination of the contracts for a total of two billion euros. But the operators are now demanding compensation from the federal government in excess of 560 million euros. Chafing argues that the operators had “failed to meet their contractual obligations,” that Ministry filed an out-of-court arbitration against the in February Toll operator one to prevent the compensation payment.

Andreas Scheuer: His statements contradict protocols from “secret meetings”

Also Logs secret meetings between Scheuer and the toll operators caused criticism *. Because the information it contains does not match Chafing Statement. For example, on November 29, 2018, a representative of the operating companies CTS Eventim and Kapsch TrafficCom Scheuer offered, according to the memorandum protocol, “to wait until the ECJ ruled before signing a contract”. Scheuer rejected this, as the toll “should be introduced in 2020”. In addition, Scheuer is said to have promised lucrative “optional services” in the event that the required price for the construction of the Toll system “to reduce”. If the statement is true, Scheuer would have im Bundestag lied and offered services that might have had to be advertised.

Also because of its non-transparent communication Chafing negative pressure. For example, he subsequently had the secrecy level of files relating to the procurement procedure redefined, which meant that they were classified as confidential matters.

Andreas Scheuer: Transport Minister testifies in the committee of inquiry – fateful hour for his career? © dpa / Bernd Thissen

Andreas Scheuer: For some, his departure is already certain

All of this is likely to pose uncomfortable questions to the Thursday Minister of transport require. Some observers see the appointment on Thursday as Fateful hour for his further political career. FDP chairman Christian Jung is already of the opinion that the minister will have to vacate the post. He demanded Chancellor Angela Merkel* must fire him if he does not resign voluntarily. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital central network.

