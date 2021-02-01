Signage installed in UK ports for carriers and travelers wishing to travel to Ireland, January 2, 2021 (illustration) (PAUL ELLIS / AFP)

The United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union on January 1 did not cause any major upheavals, thanks to the trade agreement concluded on Christmas Eve. But Brexit has multiple, often unfortunate consequences. New formalities have appeared for companies trading with EU countries, delivery times are increased and the transport of goods is more complicated.

British side: “a disaster”

Clearly negative impact for the Cheshire Cheese Company, a company based in south Manchester which, as the name suggests, sells cheese. She realizes 20% of its activity by correspondence: direct dispatch to European customers after ordering on the site. Each time, this represents 30 euros on average.

At the beginning of the year, these usual shipments to Europe revert to the sender. New attempts, new returns. Misunderstanding. The firm contacts delivery companies, the ministry, deputies. She ends up learning that each package must now receive a health certificate, unit cost: 200 euros.

It’s great for the French economy and a disaster for the British economy. Simon Spurrell, UK business manager to franceinfo

For the Cheshire Cheese Company, it is a blow, when Simon Spurell, the general manager, wanted to hire 25 people and invest more than a million euros: “In fact, I wonder if I wouldn’t do better to invest this money in France. Because it is the closest country and I could make my shipments at reduced costs to the 26 countries of the European market. The ones I lost access to. “

Simon Spurell has never been in favor of Brexit, he is obviously even less so today. He is not the only one : since January 1, in the United Kingdom, there have been mainly negative points.

LThe main black point is “paperwork”, administrative forms : there are more of them than before, and not everyone always knows how it works, including among the authorities.

This is mainly reflected in port areas. With trucks that wait, sometimes too long, damaging perishable goods. Fish for example:he fishermen did not take off. Slowness and delays don’t go well with fish and seafood. Tons of merchandise have been lost.

Some officials do not hesitate to tell small bosses that the easiest way is to create a structure in Europe. This was obviously not at all the spirit of Brexit according to its supporters, starting with the current government.

French side: the opportunity is the thief

Since Brexit, the port of Cherbourg, at the tip of the Cotentin peninsula, has experienced renewed vigor: three times more trucks than before. Over 8,000 in a month, coming directly from Ireland. Until now, the cheapest and fastest way to get a truck from Ireland to France has been through England. This road has a name: the Landsbridge. But traffic is slowed down in Great Britain because of customs and health formalities.

The Irish quickly found the parade, to the benefit of the Normans, explains Dominique Louzeau, of the Cherbourg-Cotentin Chamber of Commerce: “I put myself in the shoes of Irish exporters: why leave the EU, go through the Landsbridge and reach France? It is better to go directly through maritime lines which allow them, without leaving the European Union, to transport to the countries of northern Europe. “

I think UK exporters did not anticipate customs formalities sufficiently to export. Dominique Louzeau to franceinfo

France-Ireland maritime links have doubled at Cherbourg, and other ports in the Channel, such as Roscoff, Le Havre or Dunkirk are preparing to follow suit.

Le Brexit does not change customs taxes and yet some find themselves paying steep bills. This is sometimes the case for online purchases: if the product is not of English origin and its value exceeds 150 euros, you will have to pay customs duties. IThere are also charges retained by carriers, such as La Poste, Fedex, and others, which drive up the bill.

Some companies are also taxed under the rule of guarantees of origin. In short: with Brexit, it is better not to forget to read the small lines!