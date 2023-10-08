Conservative triumph and clear failure of the tripartite of social democrats (SPD), greens and liberals (FDP) that governs Germany from Berlin in the regional elections this Sunday in both southern Bavaria and the central federated state of Hesse.

The dark omens for the parties in the coalition led by the federal chancellor, Olaf Scholz, were confirmed by the forecasts and polls of the two German public television channels at the close of the polling stations and the development of the vote count.

In Bavaria, the Christian Social Union (CSU) won outright and with more than twenty points ahead of the rest of the formations, while in Hesse its “brothers” from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) won with a similar advantage.

Fifth and last place



On the contrary, Scholz’s social democrats achieved the worst results in their history in both regions, in Bavaria to the point of being condemned to fifth and last place among the parties that have achieved parliamentary representation.

Equally disastrous is the result of the liberals, who are expelled from the Munich parliament and could also lose their deputies in the Wiesbaden chamber if they do not finally surpass the 5% vote barrier.

Less beaten were the Greens, who, although they lost percentages of the vote, will continue to be a determining political force in Hesse, where they will probably repeat as junior government partners of the Christian Democrats, while in Bavaria they consolidate as the second regional party.

The first estimates of votes that have already begun in Bavaria grant the CSU 36.8%, the SPD 8.4%, the Greens 15.7% and the FDP 3.0%, while the so-called Electors Libres, government partners of the conservatives who will surely repeat in that role, achieve 14.3% and the ultranationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD), the great winner of the evening in both regions, rises to 15.3% .

Meanwhile, in Hesse the CDU also prevails with appreciable superiority with 34.9% of votes, compared to 15.4% of the Social Democrats, 15.4% of the Ecologists and the dangerously tight 5% of the Liberals. The eurosceptic and openly xenophobic AfD rises to 16.7% in the central German state.

Stability vote



“Bavaria has voted for stability and the CSU has clearly won these elections,” said the prime minister of that region and president of the CSU, Markus Söder, commenting on the results shortly after the schools closed.

Despite their clear advantage, the victory of the Christian Socialists, in power in that region since the founding of the Federal Republic, is not without a certain point of bitterness, as they achieved their worst result in regions in which they were accustomed to sweep, to the point of achieving absolute majorities in the times of the legendary Franz Josef Strauss.

Although he could also negotiate a coalition with environmentalists or social democrats, Söder confirmed that the conservative Free Voters will once again be his preferred partners to form a new executive.

«It is a fantastic day for the Union in Hesse. “The voters have voted for stability and soft renewal,” said the outgoing and incoming prime minister of that region, the Christian Democrat Boris Rhein, who did not want to commit to the possibility of changing the environmentalists for another possible ally to govern.

The president of the CDU, Friedrich Merz, also had reasons for joy, who congratulated both Söder and Rhein on their results and stressed that “if we continue together on this path”, at the latest after “the legislative elections to the Bundestag in 2025 will be “the chaos” of the alliance that currently governs in Berlin will be over.

A message



Kevin Kühnert, general secretary of the SPD, in turn acknowledged the defeat of his party, in which he wanted to see “a message for us, for the partners” of the coalition in the federal executive that more attention must be paid to the concerns and insecurities of the population.

The only ones who were ecstatic upon learning the results of the elections in Bavaria and Hesse were the populists of Alternative for Germany, despite the marginalization and isolation to which they are subjected by the rest of the political groups. «We can all be really proud. “We are on the right path,” said co-president Alice Weidel.

After describing the rise of the populists as “impressive” and underlining “the enormous advance of trust” of the electorate towards his party, the leader of the Bavarian candidacy of that formation, Robert Lambrou, offered Söder to collaborate in a future executive . “We are willing to do more,” said Lambrou, despite the fact that the possibility of a government agreement with the Social Christians is more than remote, not to say utopian.