Stone and rubble tore a cemetery on the Ligurian coast into the sea. Hundreds of coffins were washed into the sea. An unprecedented mission after the accident is underway.

Rome – The cemetery of Camogli near Genoa is located exactly on a rocky cliff. Part of the village cemetery fell into the sea in a landslide. The Italian fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco announced on Twitter that the emergency services are trying to remove all the coffins from the water. Diving teams from the fire brigade, boats from the coast guard and a helicopter are on site for the delicate search.

Two hundred coffins are floating in the Gulf of Paradiso, reports the Italian news agency Ansa. Two chapels were torn down in the landslide on Monday (February 22nd). About ten coffins have been recovered so far.

The causes are still unclear at first. An erosion of the cliff below the cemetery was responsible for the demolition, according to local authorities. Heavy storms in recent years had hit Italy and Ligurians. These would have increased the erosion.

Some workers who were renovating the cemetery heard the rubble and were able to get to safety. From the moment shortly before the collapse, a video is circulating on social networks. The workers probably filmed it.

“The last few days had been strange creaking noises,” said Councilor Tino Revello Ansa. The area has been under surveillance for some time. At the front of the landslide, studies of the stability of the cliff are now being carried out. Dozens of houses may need to be evacuated. The situation is still unclear. A crisis team wants to make a decision on Tuesday afternoon.

The Camogli cemetery is popular as a final resting place because of its breathtaking sea views. People who do not live in the famous seaside resort also ask to be able to bury the deceased in the cemetery.

Storm depression "Alex" caused a dramatic situation in northern Italy and southern France in October 2020. Masses of water also devastated a cemetery in the mountains of Nice. When the Tende cemetery was flooded, around 150 cemetery corpses were washed away, according to the news agency AFP citing the mayor reported. The bodies were then gradually found in the vicinity of the community. (ml)