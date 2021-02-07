It is a real disaster scenario which occurred on Sunday February 7, in India, where the collapse of a Himalayan glacier in a river caused a flash flood, which washed away the hydroelectric dam of the Rishi Ganga plant. .

For the past 24 hours, images taken by terrified residents have been circulating on social networks and in the press, showing the violence of the phenomenon. Within seconds, a huge mass of water, rocks and mud swept into the Dhauliganga River valley, destroying roads and bridges in its path. It also submerged a second power station, whose employees were trapped.

In the evening, the authorities still mentioned 170 missing people, and said they had already found 9 bodies in the river. Most of the victims are said to be employees of the damaged power stations. “There were 50 employees at (that) of Rishi Ganga and we have no information about them”, local police chief Ashok Kumar told AFP. “There were 150 employees at Tapovan”, the other power station drowned in the deluge.

As night fell in India, relief workers continued to work to try to save victims. The teams were concentrating their efforts on a tunnel, where about thirty people had managed to find refuge. The main road having been washed away, the rescuers had no other means to reach them, than to abseil down the walls. Military and paramilitaries were deployed to the area, fully on alert.

The catastrophe would not be only natural

Authorities emptied two dams to prevent raging waters from overflowing the Ganges. Although most of the danger seems to have passed, several villages overlooking the river have been evacuated.

On the spot, the experts began to analyze the data in order to understand how the tragedy occurred. An avalanche would have started everything, causing the collapse of the glacier. But the disaster would not be only natural, some voices are heard, rekindling the debate that has been going on for several years around the continued construction of hydroelectric dams in a region strongly affected by global warming.

Located in the Himalayan massif, Uttarakhand is an Indian state where the Ganges rises. The Dhauliganga river is a tributary. Fourteen glaciers overlook it in Nanda Devi National Park, which are the subject of scientific studies precisely because of growing concerns about climate change and deforestation. “Avalanches are a common phenomenon in the watershed area, explains to AFP the director of the Uttarakhand Space Applications Center. Large landslides are also common. “

In 2013, devastating monsoon flooding killed 6,000 people, prompting calls to review development projects in Uttarakhand, especially in isolated areas such as the one where the Rishi Ganga dam and power plant were located. Tapovan. The latter was under construction when the disaster struck, recalls the Indian daily The Hindu. The Rishi Ganga project, on the other hand, resumed its electricity production last June: the plant had already been damaged during the floods of 2016, causing its production to stop for nearly four years. Uma Bharti, a former minister of water resources, said when she was in government, she called for the freezing of hydroelectric projects in “sensitive” Himalayan regions such as those affected by the disaster.

“The activists and the inhabitants have never ceased to oppose the major projects in the valley of the river”, insists Vimlendhu Jha, founder of Swechha, an environmental NGO. This disaster, he believes, is a “Sinister reminder” the effects of climate change and “Inconsistent development of roads, railways and power plants in environmentally sensitive areas”.