The vaccine is the answer to stop a coronavirus pandemic that has completely turned the world upside down for more than a year. Fortunately, the antidote for COVID-19 has been developed in record time and countries are already facing their vaccination campaigns to immunize their respective populations in the shortest possible time.

The problem that a multitude of governments and organizations have been found it is the shortage of vaccines that still exist today. There are not enough doses to deliver the serum with the required speed, so in many countries the quantities needed to kill the pathogen are lacking.

However, this is not the case in Hong Kong. The region, belonging to China, but with autonomous character to make decisions, sufficient doses were ensured to inoculate its population of 7.5 million inhabitants. Everything seemed to be going in the right direction, a vaccination would be done in record time and an attempt would be made to reach group immunity as quickly as possible.

Distrust, few cases, misinformation …

The theory predicted a return to normality more or less close, but in practice this has not happened. The Government has encountered the distrust of the population in vaccines, which together with misinformation on social media and the few new cases that have occurred in Hong Kong in recent months, has made only a low percentage of citizens have agreed to receive the vaccine.

Only 14% are vaccinated with the full regimen

Specifically, at the moment only 19% of the population has received a dose of any vaccine, while only 14% have already received the full regimen and he is fully immunized. Even among health workers, there have been doubts or rejection of the vaccine. In this case, it was not due to lack of doses, since with the ones Hong Kong bought there were doses for everyone who wanted to be vaccinated.

If they are not used, they will be wasted

The consequences of not getting the population vaccinated will be noticed by the Government shortly. “In three months,” a member of the Government has warned. The reason is that vaccines purchased from Pfizer / BioNTech have an “expiration date”, as they have assured from the Center for Health Protection. “They cannot be used after the expiration date and BioNTech’s community vaccination centers will stop operating in September, as planned, ”added the health authorities.

If at that time there are still excess doses of the vaccine, there will be no choice but to have to dispose of them and throw them away. Hong Kong once received 3.26 million doses of vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech, but only 1.23 million have been injected so far. The rest remain unused and stored in freezers at ultra-low temperatures. They have a maturity period of six months. When the term expires they will be wasted. A real disaster in the midst of a global pandemic.