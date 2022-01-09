Home page world

The serious accident occurred in Lake Furnas in Brazil © Andre Penner / dpa

A serious accident occurred in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Sunday night. Several people died, some are missing.

Hamburg / Brazil – A tragic accident occurred in a popular holiday destination in south-east Brazil during the night in Germany. Heavy rains had been causing chaos in the region for days. As a result, a rock face weighing tons fell onto several tourist boats. At least seven people were killed – a video shows the accident.

Investigations have already been initiated into the exact cause of what happened.