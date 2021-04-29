In recent months, worldwide interest in Non Fungible Token (NFT). Much of the blame is on some striking multi-million dollar acquisitions of digital works, such as the recent Lebron James, Pele or the artist Grimes, girlfriend of Elon musk. There are several who sell concepts in the form of a digital certificate, which accredits you as the owner of the work.

Surely you have seen it a thousand times in the social media: a girl, looking with a peculiar expression at the camera that could be considered even evil, while her neighbors try to contain a fire in the background.

Zoe Roth, known as Disaster Girl, is the protagonist of the viral image that became one of the favorite memes for the Internet, after his father took that photo in 2005. Now 21 years old, and is in his last year at university.

What is also right now almost half a million dollars richer, especially after the young woman decided to sell the original image that gave rise to her famous meme as an NFT, after following the advice of other famous meme protagonists, such as Laina Morris, known as the “psychopathic girlfriend”, who sold her mythical meme for $ 400 thanks to an NFT a few weeks ago.

Zoe Roth, today.

Roth seems to have done better than Morris, as he auctioned the image and reached a maximum bid of 180 Ether (cryptocurrency, about $ 473,000, approximately) by the image.

Zoe plans to divide what she has achieved with her family.

However, the protagonist of the meme and her father saw fit to consult a lawyer beforehand in order to get the most out of the image, and they left everything well agreed: Zoe would sell the original photograph, but that it does not mean that you will lose the rights to your image.

The NFT was coded in such a way that she will retain the copyright and will receive 10% of each sale each time the NFT is resold, giving her the control over image.

Laina Morris, known as the “psycho girlfriend”, advised Zoe Roth to sell her meme as NFT.

“Being able to sell it simply shows us that we maintain a little control throughout the process,” the young woman assured the Raleigh News and Observer portal, confessing that he plans to donate his share of the profits to various NGOs.

. “Nobody who is a meme has tried to make their future like that, it just happens. Fortunately? Because of fate? I have no idea, but I accepted it, ”he said.

NFT selling is on the rise. It should be mentioned that the creation, purchase and distribution of these NFTs is completely legal, and the buyer is required to be (and can prove it by means of identification) of legal age.

With information from La Vanguardia.