With a change of direction, A family of ten returns to Mexican family televisions but this time from one of the Beaches most iconic in the country: Acapulco.

The family leaves freeloader” to where the character of Placid was working on season nine of this show.

Andrea Torrewho plays The Girlcounted for the team DEBATE many details of what will be a completely cool season but at the same time “hot” from Acapulco.

“The family of 10 arrives in AcapulcoAs you know in the last season Plácido is working in Acapulco but everyone else They chase us from the department of Mexico City and so Let’s go as freeloaders and get on Plácido to Acapulco”counted for DEBATE.

Andrea Torre He highlighted that it is a very special season for the television series, since it is the number 10 in the family of 10where they will have new locations, new changing roomsnew department and even new characters.

“Acapulco is one of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico […] “We had never gone anywhere and now we have. we are going to Acapulco”he added, since the entire cast visited the beaches to record the tenth season.

In the case of the character of Andrea Torre, The Girl, comes to Acapulco to look for a new job as a teacher.

Although A family of ten takes to the air 10 seasonsthe objective is that the characters do not lose their essence, but they have noticed changes in the scripts to invite more audiences to enjoy this Mexican comedy.

“We do it with a lot of love and we also distract them from the things that are happening now in the world, it is a very family comedy where there is jokes for big, medium, little ones”he added.

Andrea Torre shared for DEBATE that he will continue with his YouTube channel (Mom in the Tower), with which she has been sharing part of her life as a mother and her life as an actress to her followers for six years.

A family of ten will premiere next Sunday September 24 at 8:00 p.m. through the Stars channel.