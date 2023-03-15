The Turkish state news agency Anadolu writes that some houses have also been flooded. In any case, the schools in Sanliurfa will remain closed on Wednesday because of the downpours. A number of patients from the local hospital have been transferred to other cities as a precaution.
The earthquakes in southern Turkey have caused thousands of houses to collapse and many people to be displaced. Many of them temporarily live in tents and are therefore extra vulnerable to flooding.
