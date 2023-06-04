Former soldier Alfredo Galán murdered six people between January and March 2003. He did it randomly, without choosing his victims, in Madrid and other nearby cities. “He could have been killing for 20 years. I only did it by chance and to prove to myself that murder was easy, ”he said in the first interrogation after turning himself in at the Puertollano (Ciudad Real) police station in July of that year. Two documentary series address the case with the intention of dismantling the myth and revisiting the case with the perspective that time gives. The first of these productions premiered at the beginning of the year on RTVE Play, The deck killer. The second, titled Deck: the killer’s signature, It will be released on Netflix on June 9.

Both are made up of three chapters (the one on RTVE Play was extended with an episode that traces a psychological profile of Galán), they share some interviewees and, above all, a story that shocked the entire country. But they also have differences. While the public television series focused especially on the investigation process and media monitoring, the one on the payment platform puts the victims at the center and a critical reflection on everything that surrounded these crimes.

With this new documentary, those responsible wanted to revisit a case that has more edges than it might seem at first glance and dismantle the profile of a serial killer whose image is far from the romanticized idea that is sometimes transmitted. The production shows home recordings in which Galán is seen partying or on the missions in which he participated a few weeks before he committed the crimes. It also has the analysis of psychologists who treated him, the lawyer who defended him and other lawyers who participated in the trial, as well as fellow soldiers who explain how he was then. Event journalists look back to remember that black 2003 in Madrid, one of the years with the highest crime rate, and the fever that this case raised in the newsrooms.

Alfredo Galán, upon his arrival at the Puertollano courts in July 2003. MANUEL RUIZ TORIBIO (EFE)

By comparing the documentation they collected, the docuseries shows how Galán’s crimes occurred interspersed between the sessions he had to attend with a psychiatrist. In addition to mental health, another issue that the series points to is the responsibility of the State; For example, the following question arises: how could a soldier bring a Tokarev pistol from Bosnia to Spain hidden in a television? And another one: would the investigation have found him if he hadn’t turned himself in? Alfredo Galán did not appear in the list requested by the researchers with the people who had undergone treatment and mobilized in humanitarian missions in the Kosovo area.

“We wanted to see what was behind the film that we have always been told about the murderer of the deck,” says Marga Luis, executive producer of the docuseries. To do this, they leave aside the chronological account of the events and focus on explaining how the myth was created and then dismantle it. “In its day it became a real movie, forgetting that we were talking about people, that there are people who suffered a lot from all sides, theirs, the police, the lawyers, investigators, and the victims,” ​​continues Marga Luis in an interview. by video call. Amanda Sans, director of the project, agrees: “Memory is volatile and people remember the anecdote, the letters, but it’s incredible to review the case and see the number of layers it had, which at the script level has allowed us a lot of turns”.

An image of the documentary series ‘Baraja: the signature of the murderer’.

Both underline the self-critical sense of many of the testimonies of the more than 20 interviewees for this production. The material collected for this review of the case exceeded 60 hours of recordings. An investigative team made up of more than 40 people has worked for almost two years to, among other things, view more than 150 hours of archival material, in addition to nearly 24 hours of recording of the 14 trial sessions. , in addition to the study of all the documentation of the summary of the case. For this reason, Sans highlights the difficulty of the editing phase, in which they had to select what would go in the three episodes and what was left out. “There was a lot of information, many layers to deal with, and at the same time it was necessary to ensure that the series did not fall at any time, that it maintain a hectic pace of thriller so that people can see it in its entirety”, he adds.

The voice of the survivor

One of the most overwhelming testimonies of Deck: Assassin’s Signature It is that of Teresa Sánchez García, one of the victims who survived Galán’s attacks. In the Rojas bar in Alcalá de Henares, which she owned, Galán murdered his son and a client. Teresa received three shots. She played dead to try and fool the shooter. She saved his life after a long convalescence in the hospital. The first thing she did when she returned to the street, she recounts in the documentary, was to visit her son in the cemetery. “I lost everything. All my life in seven seconds. And nobody, nobody, has bothered to call me, to know how I am, ”he says on camera. “When he shot me I didn’t feel anything. You don’t feel pain. You feel nothing. So I said, ‘well, if I jump off this bridge, it won’t hurt.’ But what hurt me the most were those behind me, my family. And I said, ‘Maite, you can’t do that to your family, you have to keep living.’ And that’s what I’m doing”.

Having the testimony of the victims was essential for those responsible for the series. “The construction of the serial killer that was made ate everything else,” says the producer, who highlights the interview with Teresa Sánchez García. “The normal thing would be that in a documentary we would see the victim crying and not be able to articulate two words in a row. In this case, Teresa had a lot to tell. The murderer of the deck has flooded everything and she destroyed her life in seven seconds, as she herself tells. The media wanted to have her then and, 20 years later, she tells us about her pain, ”adds Marga Luis. “In it set shooting, when Teresa spoke it was a moment that left the whole team out of the game. It is a devastating testimony, with a very resounding dignity. Her narration of her crime and everything she experienced after her is for me the crowning moment of the series, because she allows you to empathize and put yourself in the shoes of the victims ”, completes Sans. As Beatriz de Vicente, a lawyer and criminologist, says in the documentary, “Alfredo Galán will always be the murderer of the deck and the victims are forgotten and faded over time.”

