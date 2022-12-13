Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi fell in love over a fax. She was in Africa filming born for freedom and he had just had wrist surgery that had left his career in question. She tells it in her memories and he in his, by JR Moehringer, a fabulous writer who is now going to have to tell us, in Prince Harry’s, that he and Meghan met on Instagram like any neighbor’s son. What a ballot.

harry and meghan, the documentary series whose first three chapters have just been released by Netflix, gets on the bandwagon of the first person testimonial, so fashionable that we are about to correct Marshall McLuhan: the sender (and not the medium) is the message. In the second episode, Harry says that he thought he knew what real life was about – not his Real life – because he had traveled through half the Commonwealth and dealt with people from many countries, but when he met Meghan he realized that he had been “sleepwalking for life”. Whatever he says, in the series he seems to continue dreaming and she has pretended to be asleep.

In the third episode, Harry laments, “It’s amazing what people do if they’re offered a lot of money.” Last night when I was sleeping I dreamed, blessed illusion, that for telling my life Netflix gave me a bunch. An estimated $100 million has been received by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for pulling the reels of their phones, complaining obscenely about their lives and selling their story as unpublished after sitting in front of Oprah. If they were Spanish, they could end up with Conchita in a Polideluxe.

In the first episode, Harry remembers advice from Diana, exploited to the point of emotional pornography: “If you do something bad, don’t get caught.” We got you, Harry. This does not save him or Moehringer.

