The National Police has arrested 14 people by dismantling a criminal gang that was allegedly Trafficking women for sexual exploitation. As reported by the body in a statement, ten of the arrests have occurred in Barcelona, ​​two in Seville and two in Las Palmas. One of those arrested has entered provisional prison and four women have been released.

The organization carried out these crimes in Prostive flats – four of them already closed – located in the same provinces in which the arrests have occurred. The victims, who had Latin American origin, were captured to work in Spain through offers published on the Internet. Only with moving to this country, they already contracted A debt between 3,500 and 4,000 euros. They had to settle it by exercising prostitution 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The organization had a floor also that was used as ‘call center’, through which customer calls were received. It was attended by seven women also exploited labor. In addition, they increased their benefits with the Sale of narcotics to customerssuch as cocaine, tusi, amphetamines or medications to treat erectile dysfunction. Among the money movements that have been detected, these ascend more than 800,000 euros by the main responsible, obtained through a mobile payment application.

The facts began to investigate in 2023. It was through a complaint that alerted that a possible criminal organization could be carrying out activities compatible with trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation and other related crimes. They would be producing in several provinces of the country. The inquiries that began to be carried out ended up confirming this existence and specifying that they settled mainly In Barcelona And they had ramifications in Las Palmas and Seville.









The victims of the organization were Young and attractive women. They lived in a state of necessity. After finding the offer and being persuaded to access, they arrived in Spain, specifically to Madrid, by air. There they were informed of their real situation and began to exercise prostitution to pay the debt derived from the transfer. Could come to ascend Up to 4,000 euros.

The band distributed women in the floors with which they had and there they had to be available for customers during All hours a day and all week. Of the benefits they generated, they only obtained 50%. In addition, the exploiters forced them, by vexations and threats, to consume drugs.

At the same time, they were subject to strict control that forced them to remain in homes most of the day, with very limited exits. In fact, they had to live and sleep on those same floors, Kninated in unsanage conditionsindicates the police note, which describes that the rooms were full of mattresses. And that was not all: numerous cuts of services such as water or light suffered and they had to pay themselves the expenses of their daily lives.

Throughout the investigation, the police have carried out the entrance and corresponding registration of five homes. They have intervened jewelry worth 30,000 euros, in addition to 4,530 euros in cash. Also 35 grams of cocaine, 337 grams of amphetamine, 11 grams of cannabis and 98 pills for erectile dysfunction.