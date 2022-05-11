Taggia – “The opportunity to take advantage of the free toll between West Imperia and Sanremo it would be a good sign that the Autostrada dei Fiori can give citizens at this time of discomfort. We hope that, compatibly with the ministerial concessions, it can meet the needs of the Municipalities. “This was stated by the mayor of Riva Ligure, Giorgio Giuffra, this morning, at the exit of the government building of Imperia, where he was held a new operational summit, coordinated by the prefect of Imperia, Armando Nanei, in view of the defusing the aircraft bomb weighing approximately 454 kilograms unearthed in the Argentina stream, between the municipalities of Riva Ligure and Taggia.

Sunday 15th Mayfrom about 9 to 21 between 10 and 12 thousand people, within a radius of one thousand and five hundred meters, will have to leave their homes or businesses, for safety reasons.

“This morning the initial picture was more or less confirmed – added the deputy mayor of Taggia, Espedito Longobardi -. The only change is that there will be the opening of the motorway not only at the entrance, but also at the exit, more than anything else to facilitate the operations of the vehicles and the authorities who will have to come to manage the operational post which is confirmed in Taggia “. From the Taggia junction of the A10:” There will be the possibility of flowing only from via Periane, so there will be indications from the motorway staff who will manage the outflow of vehicles “. The opening of the Taggia junction serves only to facilitate the connection with the Argentina Valley”. Giuffra then added: “There are no alternatives, there will be a half-cornered road that will lead from Periane to Pompeiana, whose provincial road is accessible”.