In a speech after receiving a commendation in Anápolis (GO), the former president refers to the new arms decree signed by Lula

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday (July 21, 2023) that “All dictatorships were preceded by disarmament campaigns.. the statement takes place on the same date as the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signed new decree of weapons in which he reversed rules of the last government.

“I armed my people as much as possible and the proof that I was on the right track is that the number of deaths from firearms dropped year after year in my government”, said at an event in Anápolis (GO). On the occasion, the former president was awarded the Gomes de Souza Ramos commendation, one of the highest honors granted by the municipality. Another 34 people also received it.

Bolsonaro also stated that the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) made him ineligible on June 30th “quite nebulous”. According to the former president, the “the system does not want an honest person in the Presidency of the Republic”.

“If I represented nothing for our homeland after those TSE numbers, they wouldn’t be chasing me until today, they wouldn’t have, in a very nebulous way, made me ineligible. What crime? Corruption was not, abuse of economic power was not”he said.

Without directly mentioning Lula, Bolsonaro also stated that he left the “another guy take over” Brazil “because I would never hand over the track to someone who had and has a past like this guy”.