Colombian President Gustavo Petro during a meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon last Saturday (6) | Photo: EFE/EPA/FILIPE AMORIM

Disapproval of the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro has increased in the last month, reaching a rate of 61%, according to a survey by Datexco published this Monday (8).

The survey, in which 700 men and women were interviewed by telephone by broadcaster W Radio, was carried out days after the president forced a premature cabinet reshuffle, replacing eight ministers, including finance, interior and health.

This reformulation, which adds to the replacement of three ministers in February (Education, Culture and Sport), revealed a feeling of discomfort in 51% of respondents and approval in 31% of them.

In the context of a political crisis triggered by the lack of support for his reforms and in a Congress in which Petro no longer has a majority, the eastern region, the district of the capital Bogotá and the central region were the ones that most disapproved of the leftist government in the country , with 72%, 65% and 64% disapproval, respectively.

In the heat of the debates to get the approval of reforms like the health one, the study took into account the opinion of those surveyed about the president “encouraging a revolution”.

“The attempt to restrict reforms could lead to a revolution,” Petro said on May 1, during a speech on the balcony of the Casa de Nariño, seat of the Executive Branch.

When asked about this speech, 68% of those interviewed said they disagreed with this “encouragement” for the revolution, and 58% rejected the president’s speeches.