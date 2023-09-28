PoderData research also shows that in 9 months approval among Catholics fell from 62% to 57%

After 9 months, the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is disapproved by 64% of voters who identify as evangelicals. The historical trajectory of the survey shows that the government’s disapproval rate among this demographic is on the rise. It has already registered an increase of 8 percentage points since the beginning of the mandate, when it was at 56%. The data is from research PowerDate held from September 24th to 26th, 2023.

Among those who identify as evangelicals, the PT administration is approved by 31% – the same percentage recorded in January. The peak was 34%, in the round of research carried out in June.

The survey also shows that among those who identify themselves as Catholic – the group closest to the president since the election campaign – approval has also declined. It went from 60% in June to 57% in this round. Numerically, this is the lowest percentage of Lula 3 in this stratum.

Disapproval among Catholics is also rising. It went from 31% in January, went to 33% in June and is now at 36%.

The research was carried out by PowerDate, group company Poder360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data was collected from September 24 to 26, 2023, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 212 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100 thousand calls until interviewees are found that faithfully represent the population as a whole. Find out more about the methodology by reading this text.

The evangelical electorate is one of the most difficult strata for the PT government to penetrate. During the campaign, Lula tried to get closer to the group, but had difficulty growing up. After being elected, there were no major efforts by the government to reach out to evangelicals.

At the beginning of June, the president was booed when he was mentioned by the Union’s attorney general, Jorge Messias, during the March for Jesus – one of the biggest events for the evangelical public in the country. The president was invited, but he declined and did not attend the event.

On the other hand, in June, Lula met with Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church in the world, at the Vatican. He exchanged gifts with the pontiff.

Read other data from this round:

