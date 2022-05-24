The disapproval level of presidents of Latin American countries remained at high levels in March and April, according to data from a regional image survey released this Monday (23) in Buenos Aires.

According to the most recent bimonthly monitoring of presidential approval in 18 Latin American countries, prepared by the non-governmental organization Legislative Directorate, most governments in the region are consolidating themselves with high or very high levels of disapproval, and even those that transit by the initial phase of their terms they experience a rapid decline in approval.

“There is a very solid trend evidenced in high disapprovals – above approval levels – in most presidencies in the region,” noted Mario Riorda, president of the Latin American Association for Research in Electoral Campaigns and director of the Master’s in Political Communication at Universidade Austral , when analyzing the search results.

According to the survey, the ranking of Latin American presidents with the highest approval rating is led by Mexican Andrés López Obrador (56% approval), followed by Chilean Gabriel Boric (39%). President Jair Bolsonaro appears in third place, with 30% approval, followed by Colombian Iván Duque (26%), Argentine Alberto Fernández (25%) and Peruvian Pedro Castillo (22%).

On the other hand, the disapproval ranking is led by Castillo (71%), followed by Duque (69%), Fernández (60%), Bolsonaro (53%), López Obrador (41%) and Boric (41%).

In net terms, discounting the percentage of disapproval from the percentage of approval, only López Obrador remained in positive territory (15%), while the highest net disapproval level is Castillo (-49%), followed by Duque (-39%) , Fernández (-35%), Bolsonaro (-23%) and Boric (-2%).

“Those who are doing poorly in terms of public opinion have not been able to navigate governability in the context of broken political party systems. Atomization has generated expectations that have not been easy to satisfy. And historic political parties are no longer sufficient to sustain governability.” analyzed Riorda.

“Of course, these are just a few rough edges to analyze. The economic situation, the media systems, the social actors, all influenced and contributed to each situation. Despite this, the truth is that many who come to government suffer. And society too.” , he added.

Inflation and cost of living

According to the same survey, inflation, which has accelerated in the region since the war in Ukraine, is the main concern of citizens in Argentina, Chile and Costa Rica, and is among the highest in Brazil.

In Argentina and Brazil, respondents consider that the government is largely responsible for the inflationary scenario. In Chile, the population attributes more responsibility to the business sector than to the government, although they believe that the possibilities of controlling inflation depend on the Executive.

The same survey found that just over nine out of ten citizens warn that the cost of living has increased in Brazil, Colombia and Peru.