The mayor of La Nucía (Alicante), Bernabé Cano, who was vaccinated against the covid in mid-January- CITY COUNCIL OF LA NUCÍA / Europa Press

Once the mayor, the general and the bishop have been vaccinated, we only need the teacher to complete Chronicles of a people. Know the young, if there is anyone reading this (hopefully you are there), that that series by Antonio Mercero distilled the style of late Francoism into a simple comedy, the result of 40 years of darkness and obscurantism, a world in which it was taken for granted that the powers that be had to swim in the sea of ​​privileges that …