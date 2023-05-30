Disappointment | Matti Hanni was supposed to go on his honeymoon, but he got a reminder: He was not allowed to change plane tickets

Finnair’s strict line regarding refresher training surprised Matti Hanni. Now, tickets worth more than 5,500 euros bought for the honeymoon may not be used.

“Frustratethat there is no understanding from Finnair”, says Matti Hanni.

Hanni had time to book the plane tickets for her honeymoon to Tokyo until September, until she was informed about the refresher exercises that would partially fall on top of her trip.

Hanni booked the honeymoon in April. He received the information about the refresher exercises in mid-May. After opening the letter, Hanni was excited.

“The first feeling was that it’s nice to be able to do it again. I completed the service five years ago, but I haven’t been able to repeat it because after the service I lived in the United States for four years until last fall. I was immediately excited to connect with my friends from the wartime group, i.e. a group I knew from my conscript days.”

In the evening of the same day, Hanni was marking revision exercises in the calendar. Only then did he realize the overlap.

It depends on the little things: The departure for the trip would be the day before the end of the refresher exercises. Hanni decided to contact Finnair as soon as possible and ask if the tickets could be transferred by a couple of days.

“I first contacted them via chat, but the Bulgarian customer service didn’t really understand what a refresher was. Later I called their Finnish customer service.”

“ Finnair: Changes are not possible.

By email the answer received was clear: changes are not possible for a light class ticket. HS has seen the answer.

“The answer surprised me. I thought the refresher training would have been reason enough for the transfer. I would understand if it was a foreign airline, but Finnair is still mostly state-owned.”

After this, Hanni thought that he could buy a new one-way ticket for himself. It would have had a price of around 1,500 euros.

However, this did not suit Finnair, because an outbound ticket that remains unused automatically leads to the invalidation of the return ticket purchased at the same time of purchase.

It is clear that the honeymoon will not be postponed, as the spouse’s relatives have already been invited to the local wedding dinner. If the transfer of tickets is not successful, you will have to buy new tickets.

For Hanni, the resulting financial loss is “quite significant”. Round trip tickets for two cost more than 5,500 euros. They also visit Taiwan on their honeymoon. In addition, accommodation and wedding arrangements are available for purchase.

Frustration does not target the Defense Forces and postponing refresher exercises is not an option, Hanni stresses.

“Yes, it is a Finn’s duty to go to training when ordered. Sure, I could ask if I could leave practice two days earlier because of the honeymoon. I haven’t decided yet whether to ask.”

You can apply for an exemption from repetition exercises for various health and personal reasons, as well as because of work, studies or permanent residence abroad. According to the Defense Forces, in principle, even a vacation trip paid for before receiving the training order, for which it is demonstrably impossible to change the date or get the price of the trip back, can be a valid reason to miss the refresher training.

Finnair the communication states that the ticket conditions are basically followed. You can change the travel date in classic and flex tickets, but not in Hanni’s own light ticket.

In a situation like the one described, Finnair recommends applying for compensation from travel insurance.