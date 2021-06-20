D.he reflex is often the same, Europe-wide, worldwide. If your own team misses a lesson against Germany, the foreign media are happy to use the old war rhetoric. Portugal’s sports newspaper Abola, founded in 1945, was no exception. After Germany’s 4-2 victory over the European champions, it ran the headline on its online portal: “German tanks destroy shaky Portuguese defensive blocks.”

That may sound very martial and apart from the fact that no one from Manuel Neuer to Jonas Hofmann owns a tank, let alone is one, the statement hit the key. Portugal’s defense was battered to its foundations that day.

“I take responsibility. I wanted to play like that, ”said Portugal coach Fernando Santos. A man of strong, heavy words is Santos, who likes to look grim. He hadn’t looked as grim as that evening in Munich for a long time. Portugal had only lost one of the previous 18 games, the team was considered to be in good shape and their self-confidence was enormous.

“The result speaks for itself”

The result was all the more difficult for the team and coaching team. “It’s a result that we didn’t want. Sometimes we couldn’t defend ourselves against Germany’s superiority, ”said midfielder Joao Moutinho, who was substituted on in the second half. But even he, the experienced player, could not turn the game around at the age of 34.

Neither did the former Bayern professional, Renato Sanches, who came straight after the break and hit the post with a forceful shot in the second half. It would have been 3: 4, but that way there was no chance of catching up. Sanches later tried the verbal balancing act. He praised the opponent without making his own performance too small. “It was a game between two big teams. The result speaks for itself, but I think we had a chance to take it back, ”said Sanches.

Pretty much everything went against Portugal that day in Munich. It had started so well. In the German urge phase, Cristiano Ronaldo scored, it was his third tournament goal. From Ronaldo’s point of view, it was a multiple historical goal. For the first time he scored against Germany, and it was also his nineteenth at a world or European championship. So far, only Miroslav Klose has had that many. Ronaldo already holds the only record for goals at a European Championship (12).

After that, however, something steeped in history also happened. Portugal underwent two own goals in the person of Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro, a novelty in the European continental competition. While Portugal had seemed stable and consolidated at the start against Hungary, the defensive was particularly vulnerable to the German attacks from outside. Switching to lost balls did not work.

“We already had an advantage in midfield, but the Germans managed to break free from difficult situations time and again,” said Santos. Midfielder Moutinho said: “Germany has a great team, lots of good players who have played between the lines. We couldn’t get rid of the pressure. “

After the Germans had contributed two more goals of their own through Kai Havertz and the outstanding Robin Gosens, it was now 1: 4 from a Portuguese point of view. Above all, the ease with which the Germans met had to displease the Portuguese. “Too simple. Portugal had no remedy against Germany despite leading in the first half, ”wrote the Record newspaper.

The situation for the European champions could become more complicated as the tournament progresses. In the final group game against world champions France at least one point is required. Otherwise, the end in the preliminary round could threaten. Even with the French, the tension has increased after their unexpected draw against Hungary (1: 1). To make it to the round of 16 with certainty, they shouldn’t lose either.

Before the last game day, everything is open in what is already the strongest group of the tournament. Even the last Hungarian can get ahead on his own. “In this group F everything will be restarted!” Wrote the French newspaper “Le Monde”. Portugal would have loved to do without a new start. The same can be said about tank rhetoric.