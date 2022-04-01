It was exciting for a while, but the announced reduction in excise duty does not appear to be a misplaced April Fools’ joke. Fortunately, because it is not the weather to walk to The Hague with torches and pitchforks. Better do that on a nice day. You can safely call the fact that the government is cutting excise duties as a historic event – ​​but the effect of the reduction is a lot less significant.

Fuel prices have risen so much that the 17.3 cents discount on petrol and the 11.1 cents discount on diesel have more or less been overtaken. In terms of liter price, we are now not at the same level as grandfather’s stories. We’re not even at last year’s level – but about the same liter price as March 2022. You can safely be a little disappointed.

The suggested retail price is now about 2.25 euros per liter of petrol and 2.16 euros per liter of diesel. Hey, put those pitchforks down. Remember: a discount on a high price is always better than no discount on a high price. And who knows; the largest increase seems to be behind us, so it is likely that the fuel prices will drop slightly again. The discount on excise duties will remain until the end of this year.

The objective of the reduction in fuel prices is to allow everyone to save about 10 euros with a tank of petrol and about 5 euros with a tank of diesel. This saving is there, regardless of the liter price. Well, you can always buy a tanker and organize a road trip.