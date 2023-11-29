There will be no competition for Olympic medals in Thialf at the 2030 Olympic Games. The skating temple in Heerenveen could possibly be used for the skating events if Switzerland had been awarded the Games. However, on Wednesday the IOC announced that the French Alps and the American Salt Lake City have remained as the only candidates for the Winter Games of 2030 and 2034 respectively.
