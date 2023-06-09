PL2 disappointing

He can’t smile there Yamaha at the end of the second free practice session at Mugello, which completes Friday’s day on the splendid track home to the Italian GP. His two standard-bearers, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararothey closed the combined ranking in 15th and 16th position respectivelyjust under half a second away from the time that would have earned them entry into the top-10- and therefore direct access to tomorrow’s Q2.

Quartararo in trouble

Of particular concern is the Quartararo’s lack of competitiveness, who in the afternoon was not even able to improve on the time set at the start of the day in the morning session. A’lack of progress which the French centaur, who only got on the podium once in this unfortunate start to the season, attributed above all to his mistakes.

Afternoon involution

“This morning we had good weather and we found good sensations again – declared the 2021 world champion to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP – but this afternoon we weren’t able to set the time in two time attacks, so I need to figure out what was wrong with me, because the bike was the same. In the afternoon I wasn’t able to do a good time trial”.

One step is missing

“Maybe the others have taken a step – continued the champion of Nice – but we too must be able to do it, and so do I personally. In the first time attack I did 1’46”, while in the second I was over two seconds slow. On the last lap I made a mistake and there was also a yellow flag, but it still wouldn’t have been enough to be in the top 10“, he concluded.