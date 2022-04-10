“Unfortunately when they send you to the wall, the wall doesn’t move”. These are the few words used by Edoardo Mortara to describe the contact with Antonio Felix Da Costa who prematurely ended his race. The frustration is double for the Italian-Swiss, who in addition to recording a retirement in his home race loses the head of the world rankings, relegating to fifth position. The home rider Venturi was recovering after starting from tenth position, but during an overtaking maneuver against Da Costa he was pressed against the wall by the DS-Techeetah driver, completely breaking the suspension. At that point Edoardo tried to continue, but with the compromised car he hit the outside of the last corner, damaging the rear axle and losing engine power.

After having discussed personally with Da Costa, Mortara answered the questions of the journalists present at the circuit, providing short and concise answers that well summarize the Genevan driver’s mood. Net of the episodes, however, both the Venturi and the Mercedes have not been able to replicate in Rome the excellent state of form seen in the first seasonal outings, suggesting a lack of affinity of the cars with the Brixworth powertrain at the Eur track: “It was certainly a bit more difficult for us, but in the race we were super competitive and we would still have achieved a good result”, Mortara said. “It’s frustrating, because there was a chance to score points, maybe not to win, but certainly to finish up front.” Retirements are likely to weigh heavily in a championship in which, given the balance between Porsche, Mercedes, Jaguar, Envision and Venturi herself, regularity will be decisive: “It is certainly important to mark points continuously. We haven’t always been excellent so far, but we’ve been there consistently. Even in a difficult weekend like this, we still had the opportunity to score points. At the end, it was the fault of a contact that I think is stupid, because when you get inside, he should have closed earlier and there would be no problem. Instead he didn’t, he decided to move to the last one and let me take the wall and he’s pretty stupid “, Mortara concluded.