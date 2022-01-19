Jasper Cillessen quickly dropped out tonight in the competition match between Valencia and Sevilla. He apparently suffered a muscle injury during a rescue. After more than fifteen minutes he was replaced and Jaume Domenech replaced him.



Cillessen was in excellent form and is Valencia’s first choice this season. He also returned to the Dutch national team under national coach Louis van Gaal and was in the starting lineup in the last international match against Norway in November. The former Ajax goalkeeper then replaced the injured Justin Bijlow.

Although the start of the World Cup in Qatar in November is still a long way off, it is hoped for Van Gaal that Cillessen’s injury is not too bad. The national coach of Orange is currently not bathed in luxury when it comes to his goalkeepers. Bijlow has lately dropped the necessary stitches at Feyenoord, while PSV goalkeeper Joël Drommel does not make an indelible impression. See also Injured by explosion at oliebollen stall in Breda

Mark Flek

Mark Fleks, goalkeeper of Freiburg, on the other hand, had an excellent evening. Without the Dutch goalkeeper, SC Freiburg drew against Arminia Bielefeld and lost 5-1 to Borussia Dortmund. Tonight Flek returned under the Freiburg late in the cup match with Hoffenheim that was won with no less than 1-4.

