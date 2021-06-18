No goals and few emotions at Wembley. The British start better, take a pole with Stones but drop to the distance. And Southgate takes Kane out. All open before the last shift

It had to be a blazing fire, it was like lighting a match. England-Scotland ends 0-0 and the British derby at Wembley leaves Group D open after two days. The Southgate national team hooks the Czech Republic to 4 points, but is virtually second. While the Scots with the first point flank Croatia and light up the dream of qualification in the third group.

English start sprint – England, which intends to close the qualifying speech after two days, starts strong and immediately clarifies the issue. In less than a quarter of an hour the Southgate team builds two chances. First with Stones who rises very high from a corner and hits the header post. Then with Mount kicking from the outside and shivering. The match in the rain at Wembley definitely completes the British atmosphere of the challenge. Both before and during the match, the fans gave the perfect sense of returning to football played and experienced in first person. On the pitch, the intensity was not continuous, but it is another matter. The first quarter of an hour in English colors leaves no traces on the scoresheet. And so Scotland balances itself on London evening. To the point that at the end of the first half a right from O’Donnell forces Pickford to get dirty.

Scotland is there – It’s like pinching yourself, realizing that 0-0 is more true than ever and that English intentions must confront the Scottish reality. Enthusiasm does more than technique and Southgate does not benefit from the quality of his. The tie walks with the two teams to the locker rooms. When they go out, the teams are identical to the initial whistle. The first movement brings him Southgate who after an hour of play inserts Grealish (captain of Aston Villa) for a weak Foden. The entrance alone pokes the environment. The first 15 minutes of the second half had reasserted the balance: a shot from Mount and a save from James on the line (perhaps he would have gone out) on Dykes’ turn.

Final unloading – The second part of the recovery decreases in intensity. A little breathing room, perhaps in view of an ending to give to memories. A final in which Kane will not participate because Southgate takes it off in the 75th minute to insert Rashford. The captain has not yet scored in this European Championship, the coach thus chooses the speed of the United striker rather than the physicality of Kane. At Scotland the 0-0 starts to go well with ten minutes to go. On the other hand, still having the chance to qualify is a half-dream for Clarke’s national team.

June 18, 2021

