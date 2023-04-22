The club said that the player was “punished despite being subjected to racist abuse” in the Italian Cup semi-final against Juventus.

Lukaku, who was sent off in the first leg of the semi-finals, will remain suspended from the return match against Juventus on Wednesday, after the Italian Sports Court of Appeal rejected the club’s appeal.

Inter said in a statement: “Inter Milan feels it must continue its support for the player, and expresses its deep sorrow at the fact that the victim has become the sole guilty party.”

The player’s representatives said the Belgian striker was subjected to racist abuse during the first leg in Juventus “before, during and after the penalty kick”, which he scored to secure Inter’s 1-1 draw.

What happened?

• After celebrating the goal, Lukaku raised his finger to his mouth in front of the Juventus fans.

• Lukaku was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, as his gesture was considered provocative.

• Juventus received orders to close the “Tribona Sud” stadium in its stadium after hearing racist chants coming from that area.

• The punishment for the “old lady” was later canceled after the club’s appeal.