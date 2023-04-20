Schools are disappointed by the decision of Minister Wiersma (Education) to no longer label them as ‘excellent’ if their performance is positively noticed by the education inspectorate. Directors find the argument of initiator D66, which calls the election a ‘oliebollen test’, nonsense.

The last presentation of the designation ‘excellent’ will take place in June. After that it’s done, because according to the minister ‘a stimulating role that is only limited to a small group of schools’ can increase differences between schools. There is also a risk of ‘undesirable competition’ and the designation of equality of opportunity can work against, he writes.

Disappointment

The minister caused disappointment with his decision on Thursday afternoon. “We have known for a while that the minister believes that the predicate should no longer come from the ministry,” says board chairman Marc Mittelmeijer of CVO in Rotterdam, an organization with eight excellent schools. “But it was such an incentive! Now that the decision has really been made, we have to think about how we can still appreciate our teams for the good performances they deliver.” See also Call for rehabilitation of conscientious objectors in the Dutch East Indies: 'Punished, vomited and blackened for life'

Mittelmeijer sees within his organization that the application for the predicate gives enormous energy to the staff to go the extra mile for good education for the students. “We also encourage that as a board.” He does not recognize the argument of unwanted competition at all: “Good performance can actually stimulate other schools. That is what they want.”

The predicate disappears after an adopted parliamentary wish from D66 at the beginning of this year. The Laks (Landelijk Aktie Komitee Scholieren) also argued for abolition. Member of Parliament Paul van Meenen said at the time that ‘education is already too much of a competition between students and between schools’ and called the stamp a ‘oliebollen test’.



Quote

Then you really don’t realize what effect the predicate has on schools and how it works. In addition, you have very good oliebollen! Marc Mittelmeijer of CVO in Rotterdam

Shame

Director Arie Boom of VMBO school Portus Juliana, which was awarded the honor of being an excellent school five times, thinks Minister Wiersma’s decision is ‘a pity’. “It is not an oil globe test, but a very good way for schools to show what they do. And to profile itself, in our case as a homework-free school.”

Director Mittelmeijer (CVO) even calls the term ‘oliebollentest’ nonsense. “Then you really don’t realize what effect the predicate has on schools and how it works. Besides, you have very good oliebollen!”

The sector is now starting its own plans to continue to reward excellent schools. ,,For example, because the boards will work with each other with inspections in order to be able to pick out the best. Then the employees can still pull out all the stops to provide good education. That’s what we’re here for.”

The Laks says in a written response: ‘We are pleased that the minister wants to get rid of this predicate, we must be able to assume that every school provides excellent and good education. You don’t have to carry a separate predicate for that. As Laks, we are therefore pleased that the minister shares this opinion with us.’



