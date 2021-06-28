The Dutch track mania -player Tim ‘Spam’ Lunenburg was eliminated from the World Cup last night track mania . The seven points that the Dutchman collected in the group stage turned out not to be sufficient for a place in the best eight on the final day.











After the 26-year-old Dutchman had created an excellent starting position for himself on Saturday, he was unable to continue this during the second day of the group stage. Lunenburg was never able to break any real pots, resulting in only two points from his first two games. As a result, the Rijswijker had to compete for a place in the last eight in his last group stage match with the Swiss Sébastien ‘Affi’ Affolter.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Last chance

In order to qualify for the play-offs, Spam had to at least keep the Swiss behind. In the sixth round of the group stage, the Dutchman was further divided with one of the favourites, the British Thomas ‘Pac’ Cole, and the Australian Patrick ‘Mudda’ Radisich. In the first few rounds Spam was still able to keep up, but in the end the Dutchman had to recognize his superior fairly quickly in both the Brit and the Swiss.

Dutchman Tim ‘Spam’ Lunenburg has finished tenth in the preliminary rounds of the World Cup, not enough for a final spot this weekend. © Trackmania



They eventually took first and second place in that order and so the Dutchman knew he was eliminated. Spam then had to compete with his Australian competitor for third place, but that didn’t go well either. Lunenburg’s points total remained at seven, good for tenth place in the final standings and therefore not enough for a place in the final.

Dominant

Carl-Antoni ‘Carl Jr.’ Cloutier more than lived up to his favorite role during the group stage. The Canadian never really got into trouble in any of his matches and finished the group stage in first place, with the maximum achievable number of points.

As expected, his biggest competitor seems to be the British Thomas ‘Pac’ Cole. He had some start-up problems in his first game, but then came out on top in his other five games.