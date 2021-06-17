Disappointing test results for CureVac vaccine
The German company CureVac announced the test results of clinical trials of their corona vaccine on Wednesday evening. From the results turns out that their vaccine has only an effectiveness of 47 percent. By way of comparison: the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna used in the Netherlands have an effectiveness of approximately 95 percent.
Forty thousand volunteers from Europe and Latin America participated in the test phase. This showed that the vaccine was not sufficiently effective, especially with new variants of the virus. The vaccine also seems to work less well in people over the age of sixty. The test results are a setback for both the company and the European Union, which placed an order for 450 million doses with CureVac. 8.7 million doses of that order would go to the Netherlands.
Before delivery to the EU, the vaccine must be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It seems unlikely that this will happen with current test results. Franz-Werner Haas, the boss of CureVac, says on the company’s site that the results are not as hoped and that a more effective remedy will be worked on.
- Decline continues: 1,040 new infections, 605 corona patients in hospitals, of whom 239 in IC
- Relaxed travel advice for, among other things, Cyprus, Croatia and Greek Islands. In addition, Iceland, Poland and Romania color from yellow to green. When returning from green-colored countries, the Dutch do not have to show a negative corona test or go into quarantine.
- ‘Van Lienden lied about cooperation with KLM against ministry. according to Follow the Money A top official at VWS knew about Van Lienden’s lies, but the government nevertheless went into business with him.
- Once again, Boris Johnson’s former personal adviser, Dominic Cummings, lashing out at the British government. On Wednesday, he published messages between him and Johnson, in which he described British Health Secretary Matt Hancock as “completely fucking hopeless”.
