Disappointing test results for CureVac vaccine

The German company CureVac announced the test results of clinical trials of their corona vaccine on Wednesday evening. From the results turns out that their vaccine has only an effectiveness of 47 percent. By way of comparison: the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna used in the Netherlands have an effectiveness of approximately 95 percent.

Forty thousand volunteers from Europe and Latin America participated in the test phase. This showed that the vaccine was not sufficiently effective, especially with new variants of the virus. The vaccine also seems to work less well in people over the age of sixty. The test results are a setback for both the company and the European Union, which placed an order for 450 million doses with CureVac. 8.7 million doses of that order would go to the Netherlands.

Before delivery to the EU, the vaccine must be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It seems unlikely that this will happen with current test results. Franz-Werner Haas, the boss of CureVac, says on the company’s site that the results are not as hoped and that a more effective remedy will be worked on.