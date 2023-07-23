This may be confirmed by the attacks that took place inside Russia using cluster bombs in Belgorod and Zaporizhia, which will certainly anger Moscow.

Despite these statements and developments, a report by The Telegraph newspaper drew a bleak picture of the Ukrainian counterattack and confirmed that it was proceeding very slowly. The report went further to confirm that supplying Kiev with the expected F-16 aircraft would not accelerate the pace of the attack, due to the impregnable Russian fortifications on most front lines.

How will the form of field developments in the coming days? Can Ukraine achieve a breakthrough in the Russian fortifications? How will Moscow respond to the use of cluster bombs inside its territory?

Former Assistant Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Melnyk said:

It is too early to reach these conclusions. The victory will not be quick, as the enemy is very strong.

We lack air power, so we will see fierce battles, but we will win.

Political advisor at the Center for International Studies Elena Suponina said:

It is impossible for Ukraine to penetrate the Russian fortifications now, as its counterattack is very slow and has not succeeded so far.

Cluster bombs will not change the balance of power on the ground, as they affect civilians, but they do not affect the Russian defense centers.

From Washington, the former US Assistant Secretary of Defense, General Mark Kimmitt, said:

What I criticize on the part of politicians is that they talk about getting things done quickly, but the seasoned know that it takes many months to break through the fortifications.

President Zelensky said the counterattack has begun and the breakthrough will be tomorrow, it’s not that fast.

Penetrating Russian obstacles is not impossible, so the Ukrainian breakthrough is coming, in my opinion, but it will take a long time.

Why did the Ukrainian counterattack fail?

When the Ukrainian army launched its counterattack several weeks ago, Ukrainian and Western hopes were high to achieve a military breach, but the Russian fortifications thwarted the plans.

The British newspaper, The Telegraph, lists the reasons for the slow counterattack, and says that the Russian army has succeeded in building a “strong defensive belt”, which greatly disrupted the offensive of the Ukrainian forces and exhausted them.