A prominent informant of Nintendo has shared some disappointing news about when the next performance of Nintendo Direct of the company. Every year, Nintendo tends to do his direct biggest of the year in June, earlier during the convention E3.

And although many fans expected that Nintendo will launch a new direct in June even without the E3, it looks like this won’t happen after all. According to journalist Andy Robinson, it currently appears that Nintendo he plans to do “nothing” in the next month.

Speaking about upcoming performances on social media, Robinson said she’s heard that PlayStation will have its next big show in late May or early June. However, in the case of NintendoRobinson briefly stated that he doesn’t think the Japanese video game publisher will highlight anything in the next month.

Based on what we’ve heard in the past, this new information from Robinson shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Earlier reports in 2023 indicated that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be one of the last great releases of Nintendo for switches.

Therefore, it seems that the potential silence of Nintendo It could be due to the fact that the company is getting ready to show off its next hardware which will happen to switches in the coming months.

Although it would be strange Nintendo did not share a new direct in June, perhaps the company thinks that keeping a low profile for now is its best option. For now, the only thing we know for sure about Nintendo is that it has some great first-party games for switches on the horizon.

Said The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to be released later this week on May 12and will be followed by the arrival of Pikmin 4 on July 21. Outside of these two titles, it is not known what else he could have Nintendo prepared for 2023, but surely we will learn more in the coming months.

Via: comic book

Author’s note: I can’t deny being disappointed, mostly because I thought E3 was going to stay alive in spirit with everyone holding their events and presentations in the summer, but I guess everything has to evolve.