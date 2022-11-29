ferrari separates from his Formula 1 team boss Mattia Binotto after months of speculation. As the Scuderia announced on Tuesday, the racing team accepted the resignation of the 53-year-old on December 31 of this year.

“I think it’s right to take this step at this point, as difficult as this decision was for me,” said Binotto. The search for a new Ferrari team boss has been going on for a long time, and it should be announced in the new year.

There had recently been rumors about a separation of Scuderia from Binotto around the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Frederic Vasseur (54) is the most likely successor. The Frenchman has been team boss at Sauber, which was later renamed Alfa Romeo, since 2017. The racing team works closely with Ferrari.

Binotto joined Scuderia in 1995 and served as engine engineer for Michael Schumacher during his Ferrari era. The Swiss later rose to become technical director before replacing Maurizio Arrivabene as team boss in early 2019 after a power struggle.

Ferrari last won the drivers’ title in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen, and the last time the constructors’ championship was in 2008. Even the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was not able to lead the Scuderia all the way to the top in his time from 2015 to 2020.

In the past season, Charles Leclerc finished second in the World Championship behind Max Verstappen in the Red Bull. After three races, Monegasse was even 46 points ahead of the Dutchman. Driving mistakes, strategy failures and technical problems cost an even better result afterwards.