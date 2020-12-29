Kamal Haasan expressed disappointment over Rajinikanth leaving politics. Kamal Haasan said that he will meet him after the election campaign. He said- Like his fans, I too was disappointed but his health is important to me. Rajinikanth has announced that he will not participate in the upcoming assembly elections due to health reasons and epidemic. The Tamil superstar was admitted to the hospital three days ago due to fluctuations in blood pressure. Making a ‘spiritual’ statement as before, the 71-year-old star said that her decision is God’s decision. He said- I take it (hospitalization) as a warning that God has given me. My election campaign will have an impact on my health amid the epidemic.

He had announced to the public about the party’s launch and its future earlier this month, after speculating about his joining politics for nearly two decades and announcing his entry into politics in December 2017. But, on Tuesday, he said that he is canceling all his political plans.

Rajinikanth’s statement came at a time when two days later he was about to announce the launch date of 2021 January party. Tamil Nadu may go to elections in May of 2021. His latest decision came at a time when some crew members of his film Annanthe were found to be Corona positive and Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

Many of Rajinikanth’s fans can agree that amidst the epidemic, his health condition is not allowing him to enter politics. But, there is also a section of people that wants Rajinikanth to enter politics as other politicians are campaigning vigorously before assembly elections. His entry was considered to be necessary for the BJP so that the Dravidian opposition would form a front in the state because the superstar holds nationalist and spiritual views.

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth gave the Kovid-19 epidemic and his own health condition as the biggest reason for not entering politics. However, Rajinikanth faced this health risk even when he announced politics in December 2017 and again earlier this month. In such a situation, the question arises that due to slight fluctuations in blood pressure, they have changed their views about politics? His critics and many social media users believe that he has taken such a strategic decision after deliberating with the power centers in New Delhi.

In Tamil Nadu, where DMK and AIADMK are the two axes of power, there could have been a triangular fight with the entry in politics of politics. However, Kamal Haasan is trying his luck in the election by forming a party. However, in the absence of Rajinikanth, the contest in the state has remained between the two power centers, the ruling AIDMK and the powerful opposition party DMK (which has been out of power for almost a decade). However, CM E.K. Despite the good work of Palaniswami during the last four years, many things will go in favor of DMK.

