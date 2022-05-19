Santi Lesmes He ceased to be the faithful jury of Gisela Valcárcel to accept the challenge of presenting a morning program in Latina, “Arriba mi gente”. According to the controversial Spanish commentator, personal experiences and professional goals motivated his decision to move away from the Pachacámac channel, where she worked for 6 years.

In this interview with The Republictells everything about his transition process, how he is being treated in his new home and responds to the critics of the magazine he presents.

Santi Lesmes leaves the night for the morning programs. Photo: Santi Lesmes/Instagram

How do you feel in Latin?

It was a big change. I had been on América TV for the last five years and I was surprised when the proposal to be on this channel came. I had never talked to them before. From the first moment I felt the enthusiasm, affection and information they had about me. They asked me about my family and prepared the proposal with such care that it was impossible to say no.

From being a jury member of a night program to hosting a morning program, what led you to decide on this format?

It was a dream change. I was for years in the ‘primetime’ of Peruvian television (Saturdays with Gisela Valcárcel) and I needed people to know the other Santi Lesmes. My interventions in the programs with Gisela were based on small comments and appreciations about the performance of an artist on a dance floor. Here we are getting to know the real Santi who thinks about everything, who talks about the political and social situation. That he can laugh, sing, interview politicians and celebrities. A versatile, complete Santi. I want to change a little the image that the public has of me. From the serious, direct, hard, cruel and cold jury for the everyday Santi.

You have an opinion block of the show, is it the space where you feel most comfortable?

I feel comfortable talking about anything. We are four drivers and we even think about football. Last week I had to talk about crime.

You occasionally appeared on “America today” and “On everyone’s lips”, and then we were surprised by the pull to channel 2, do you think that America TV did not give you the opportunity you wanted?

There is something that I value much more than money: affection, feeling loved. And yes, I have to thank América TV for all the years of growth, but I didn’t feel affection from the channel. When they ask me what made me change sides, it’s that after 6 years there they didn’t know what day my birthday was. So, the fact that Latina appears and that they talk to me about my family surprised me, because I was not used to that heat. Latina showed me that it is more human, familiar, América TV is a great channel, but it is cold. And many times what we artists want is that, to feel loved. On América TV I didn’t feel valued.

How did Gisela, Janet or Ethel take leaving América TV to join the competition? Do you still maintain communication or have you closed all kinds of links?

I have great friends. It’s one thing for us to be competition, but I consider them all great friends. Yes they were surprised. They called me to ask if it was rumours, I told them the truth. I spoke personally with Gisela, and she told me that she understood, that she was very sorry because she was counting on me this year. He wished me the best of luck and told me that he hoped to see me later. I think I had a nice outing with them.

You don’t rule out going back to América television then?

I am so happy here that I hope I stay the rest of my life.

“Arriba mi gente” is hosted by Mathías Brivio, Gianella Neyra, Santi Lesmes and Karina Borrero. Photo: Instagram

You have a marked sense of humor, how do your colleagues take it?

They are surprised because they say I am a ‘box bomb’, they don’t know where I am going to explode, what I am going to comment on. In fact, many times in the program when I am going to speak they tell me “Be careful!”. They know that I am irreverent, that I am not politically correct.

Also because of the time slot…

On the subject of the fringe there is no problem because I have education, common sense and I am clear about what can be talked about and not. In fact, I’ve been working for years on morning slots like “America today” and “On everyone’s lips,” and I never had a problem with saying a bad word.

You have characterized yourself by your extravagant looks. If they offer you a program of fashion and style, would you accept it?

I think I’m qualified to be able to lead a program alone. Latina is the ideal window and “Arriba mi gente” will give me those flight hours so that this project, sooner or later, will be presented to me and come to light.

What has been your professional preparation as a fashion critic?

In the end, the issue of looks only has two paths: having good taste and that you like fashion, and consuming a lot of fashion. I studied dramatic art in Madrid and musical direction in Malaga. My profession is that. The topic of fashion… well, in Spain we like to dress well and be on trend. It is something that catches my attention, I like to look good. But for me and not so much for people.

Santi Lesmes has been characterized by his unfiltered comments on various show programs. Photos: Santi Lesmes/Instagram

Who of your colleagues in “Arriba mi gente” has the best look?

Me, without a doubt. That is not discussion. There is no more elegant driver on Peruvian TV than me.

How is the relationship with Mathías Brivio?

Mathías has hosted the most successful programs on Peruvian TV. Being next to him and learning from the television tables is important. It is also important for him to work together because since he has been with me he has been dressing better. I think I’m doing him a good thing.

You were already a jury member of a singing and dancing program. Do you think you would be qualified for an imitation like I am?

I have been, for years, the most feared jury of América Televisión. Now that I’m in Latina, let Ricardo Morán prepare because the day I sit in that chair, that man is going to sweat what he hasn’t sweated in his life. He will come to that time.

Magaly Medina gave “Arriba mi gente” an ‘expiration date’ because the competition has surpassed them in rating, even in its premiere. Do you see a future for this program?

We are aimed at an audience that does not like gossip. I understand that Mrs. Magaly Medina, anything that is not gossip, sees it as strange. I can tell you that as of today “Arriba mi gente” has made the rating of the Latina schedule grow by more than 30%. The rating is a work of months, we have only one on the air. From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. we position ourselves as leaders. This is a long-distance race. I thank Magaly Medina for seeing us in the mornings. I know that she is my fan and that she loves how I dress.

Rodrigo González affirms that they sold ‘smoke’ when announcing Lapadula, because he never appeared live, do you think it’s true? How do you take feedback?

I don’t follow Rodrigo González. I didn’t even know he had a TV show. Does anyone see it? I only see Magaly Medina . I think she is the teacher. The rest, schooled. I am ‘Magalylover’.

What is coming in “Up my people”?

Sequences continue to be created, a lot of social help, a lot of seeing current issues. I think that people are more interested if there is a problem at the school gate than if Mario Irivarren has had a fight with Vania Bludau. We are a healthy and necessary alternative for mornings, especially for information. I find it more interesting to talk about the influenza vaccine, now with the arrival of winter, than about the drama of Flor Polo and Néstor Villanueva.

