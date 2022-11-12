The title of Brazilian honorary citizen recently conferred to Lewis Hamilton has undoubtedly motivated the latter to conquer a noble position on the starting grid for the Interlagos Sprint Race, scheduled for 20:30. Instead, on the occasion of qualifications of the GP of Brazilthe seven-time Mercedes champion failed to go beyond the8th placealso thanks to an anomalous Q3 session.

Due to the mistake of his teammate George Russellwhich took place in the first minutes of the last heat, the Race Direction decided to temporarily suspend the test, just at a moment when the rain it was increasing. Hamilton, who at that moment had obtained a placement valid for the fourth row, was not able to improve in the final minutes, just like all the other nine drivers left to contend for pole position, surprisingly conquered by Kevin Magnussen.

An overall disappointing qualifying for Hamilton, but he will try to replicate what he did last year at Interlagos, when he showed off with a spectacular comeback from the rear: “It was an overall difficult session – commented – it was not easy to predict the weather, as it was getting very dark and it was difficult to see the raindrops. We were among the last cars on the track, so on my lap the rain was getting harder than the cars in front. I think probably we lost some tire temperature while we were in the queue in the pits, so in the only timed lap we did we couldn’t find the right grip for me. In the end we took a lap with the intermediate, just to clean the tires, but the track would always be slower than when it was dry. Therefore the P8 is not idealbut George did a great job on his lap and I congratulate Kevin on pole ”.