The illusion of 9th place

For the fifth time in a row theAlpine closes a GP in the points area also at the end of the race held at Red Bull Ring, but with a result destined to arouse controversy. In fact, there is no great satisfaction for the French team, which had initially finished in ninth position with Pierre Gasly and in 12th with Esteban Ocon, only to suffer a ranking change on Sunday evening following the conclusion of the race following a complaint from Aston Martin.

Gasly still in the area in points

The British company, in fact, protested the lack of consideration by the stewards of numerous infractions committed by various drivers, who they didn’t respect the track limits, moreover already much contested during the Austrian weekend. At that point, Race Direction re-evaluated the images, inflicting time penalties on as many as five riders, including the two from Alpine. While Or with suffered a total of 30 second penaltythe heaviest ever (to which are added the 5 discounted in the race for unsafe release), a Gasly they have been removed 10 seconds (in addition to the 5 that he had also served in the ongoing race for exceeding the track limits). However, also taking into consideration the other sanctions, the latter managed to stay in the points anyway, al 10th placewhile Ocon closed permanently in 14th square.

Bad day for Ocon

The Enstone team is now looking to the next race at Silverstone, already scheduled for this weekend, without however excluding the regret for a complex Austrian Grand Prix with an outcome that remained uncertain for a long time: “It was not an easy race for us Ocon explained. it’s always disappointing to lose points. We will need to sit down and analyze the race carefully to see where we can improve and make sure we are more competitive next Sunday at Silverstone. We had a contact with Tsunoda on the first lap and we took some damage, then we got the penalty for an unsafe release, so it was certainly not our day. We leave Austria at least with the good performance on Saturday in the Sprint day which yielded some points”.

1 point and little satisfaction

Slightly more smiling Gasly, however not satisfied with the outcome of the race: “I think we did the best we could – he added – even if it’s satisfying to be back in the points, it’s not where we want to be because we aim to be much higher than ninth place (the statement was released before the penalty, ed). We lack a bit of pace compared to our rivals. I pushed hard and, in the end, we received a five-second time limit penalty, like other cars. I am looking forward to Silverstone and I think we can have a much more positive weekend for the team’s home race.”