From: Jacob Koch

Consequential mask affair: Influencer Fynn Kliemann is currently rearranging his life. © picture alliance/dpa (2) /Fynn Kliemann | Brian Jakubowski / Ingo Wagner

Influencer Fynn Kliemann is trying to build on old successes after the “mask affair”. But looking back at that time hurts.

Elsdorf/Zeven – Until May 2022, Fynn Kliemann’s work only knew one direction: upwards. However, when entertainer Jan Böhmermann scrutinized Kliemann's business, his system collapsed. Advertising partners and fans turned their backs on him, and Kliemann withdrew completely from the public eye. The accusation that corona masks that were supposedly produced fairly were not so fair weighed heavily on him. Although Kliemann denied the allegations, he also acknowledged mistakes.

After almost two years, Kliemann is now starting where he left off before Böhmermann's revelations – and: he is rearranging his life and his business. This could also be related to the discontinued investigations by the Stade public prosecutor's office against Kliemann. Last year, the investigation against the influencer was dropped after he agreed to pay a sum of money.

“Mask Affair”: Disappointed fans humiliated Kliemann – and sent his music back

In an interview with the star Kliemann now explained: “Back then I managed eight companies and was quite active in matters of art and music. The whole thing was just too much.” His blind trust in his business partners harmed him. As a consequence, Kliemann exited all companies or bought out the shareholders. His conclusion: “I won’t be anywhere anymore without being in full control.” What is he doing today? For example Fynn Kliemann rents out the smallest house in Germany – 4 square meters cost from 179 euros per night.

The immediate period after the affair does not seem to have been an easy one for Kliemann. In the star-Interview, the influencer provides insights: “I had appointments with auditors, lawyers and tax advisors for weeks.” Disappointed fans humiliated Kliemann after the “mask affair”: In addition to numerous critical and insulting comments on Kliemann’s social media profiles, “some have because of the “I sent my music or art back to the accusations,” reports Kliemann. Nevertheless, many fans later apologized to him, often in private and away from the public, according to the influencer.

Kliemann withdraws from the houseboat project with Olli Schulz: “Bookings have collapsed”

Meanwhile, Kliemann's business partner and friend Olli Schulz also announced the end of the joint houseboat project. Both had renovated Gunter Gabriel's old houseboat in Hamburg, which was also accompanied by a successful Netflix production. In an interview with the Time Schulz replied when asked about the current status of the houseboat business: “Unfortunately bad. The plan didn't quite work. The berth in Rothenburgsort is not suitable for events. And bookings have plummeted since the Fynn mask scandal.”

