A famous and beloved host who worked at Televisión Azteca stopped being part of this company weeks ago and is contemplating new projects in this company, but she also worked at Televisa and now comments that “no way” I would return to the latter. Also her reasons are told by her.

We are referring to the beautiful Anette Cuburu, who worked on ‘Venga la Alegría, but on her social networks she made public that she was ending an important cycle in her professional life and He resigned from Televisión Azteca.

Cuburu could not say goodbye to the public, because overnight he no longer attended the program, it is reported on various news portals, and in a statement on Instagram he mentioned that he was no longer part of ‘Venga la Alegría’, where he worked for five years.

Anette Cuburu. Instagram photo

Anette Cuburu, who is currently 48 years old and is originally from Mexicali, Baja California, gave an interview to Edén Dorantes in CDMX this weekend and confesses why he said goodbye to said program:

“I think they are cycles that are fulfilled in your career, as they have been fulfilled many times in my career and in that of the whole world. Five years is already a long time, I believe that life is short and you have to do other things.”

Cuburu says she is grateful with ‘Venga la Alegría’, also with her colleagues and with Televisión Azteca, where she plans to carry out other projects in the near future, but she previously worked at Televisa and says that she is not going back to this company.

“I don’t even go back to Televisa, my home is Azteca and that’s where I started my career, that’s where I became. They didn’t treat me badly on Televisa, but it is not a place for me and I did not feel comfortable. The truth is that Azteca made me and made all my dreams come true.”

Anette worked at Televisa between 2008 and 2010, but admits that the doors “were closed” at Emilio Azcárraga’s company after divorcing executive Alejandro Benítez.

