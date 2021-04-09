Shingeki no Kyojin has finished publishing the last issue of the sleeve on April 9, ending the story that Hajime isayama it started just over a decade ago.

Here, we have shared with you the summary of the final chapter of the saga. However, there have been a lot of fans who have been disappointed by this ending.

But what hatred received by Isayama is it justified? Cyberbullying is by no means dangerous and no one should be a victim of it. In addition, this ending is consistent with the ideals of the author.

The anime revealed the end of the manga

In chapter 49 of Shingeki no Kyojin, we have a different ending to the rest of the saga. As of 1:06 we have several choppy scenes that might have had little connection at the time.

Now that we have the final product finished, we can see that this ending revealed a large part of the milestones that Shingeki no Kyojin would have from this point.

The first of them shows us Armin, the current possessor of the colossal titan when consumed by fire.

Let us remember that he will be the one who will fight against the final enemy of Shingeki no Kyojin using the colossal titan: Still at this time, we didn’t know if he would be alive or not.

The next important scene, we see it until chapter 139 of the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin. In the original ending scene, we have a pair of hands holding a seashell.

But, in chapter 139 of the manga, when Eren has lost his life at the hands of Armin and Mikasa, receive that same seashell. This is a symbol of peace and salvation for humanity that has brought its death.

Shingeki no Kyojin: An End Announced

The next valuable painting happens less than a second and shows us three people eating in front of a body. But, it turns out that here we see a scene from the end of the manga in which the origin of the Titans is revealed to us.

Ymir, loved the king Karl Fritz with all his being. She became his slave, wife, and weapon. But, we know this until the last chapters of the manga where we are shown how the king forces his daughters to eat their own mother starting the cycle of birth and bites of the titans.

The next scene is a bit more subtle. We see about two or three guns trying to defend themselves against the siege of the titans.

In one of the 5 chapters of the manga, after Eren Jaeger has used the power of the founding titan to disappear 80% of the world’s population and has reduced the army of the allied nations to nothing to only about two or three guns.

This is a little inflection on shingeki no Kyojin because that is the last bastion of humanity against its imminent demise.

Shingeki no Kyojin: Origin of the Saga

To tell the truth, not only Hajime isayama has given clues about how the manga would end that has disappointed much of the fandom.

He clarifies himself in his interview with the BBC News that his work is based on universal concepts: freedom and empathy. The empathy on the part of both sides and the search for the freedom that each character is looking for.

Isayama is not subtle in displaying these kinds of messages. When we learn about the past by Grisha Jaeger (Zeke and Eren’s father), we understand where the fear of titans comes from. His father teaches him that the Eldian people must bear the sin of having killed several humans 2000 years ago.

However, Grisha questions this. He should not be punished for a crime he did not commit. The father of Eren (Y Eren, through the memoirs of the Attack Titan) know that both Titans and humans are responsible for dozens of deaths.

But, none of them are guilty of the deaths of their ancestors. Its author is clear: No one should be blamed for atrocities they have not caused. Both sides are guilty of the suffering of their people.

There are no good or bad sides

After the timeskip, this anti-war vision is mostly exposed across both sides:

On the one hand, we have Falco and Gabi, two Marley Army fighters who are used as cannon fodder by the government, being minors. They both grow up with the dream of murdering other Eldians to receive the respect and affection of other people.

Like Eren, Armin and Mikasa had been controlled by the king Fritz to obey, defend and sacrifice for the empire of the island of Paradis in the hope of having a better life.

Unlike Falco and Gabi, we know more about the rebellion on the island of Paradis, we know his past more thoroughly. We see them grow in search of the freedom to know the world beyond the walls they know.

So, we long to see the island of Paradis rise up against the humanity that has subdued it. Isayama decide to show us how Eren jaeger and his team are going to commit a genocide in the neighborhood of Liberian in the empire of Marley.

We are satisfied to see his enemies fall because we know the side of the victim. However, Shingeki no Kyojin take this moment to show that there are no good or bad sides to any war. Any life is valuable.

Shingeki no Kyojin: an ending

The final chapter of the manga is built in the last 39 chapters, almost a third part with which we are going to empathize with the enemy part. And, we will recognize their lives as valuable.

The old enemies are the new allies in this latest arc, not because they have magically atoned for their sins, but because just like Grisha Jaeger, They understand that everyone is responsible for the state of humanity in which they find themselves.

And only through union, empathy and support can humanity succeed.

Why is it so ‘easy’ for a couple of people to defeat an army of titans? Because that is how its author wanted it, he wants to show us that this is how humanity can get ahead. That is the message you have tried to share with Shingeki no Kyojin.

Even, as we see in the ending shorts of chapter 49 of the anime, Isayama wanted to finish his work in this way. I wanted us to know that Eren He was willing to be the conduit to free himself, to free Ymir and allow humanity to continue alive.

Many people may not be convinced by the ending, but it is the ending that its author always wanted.

