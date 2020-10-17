Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan defeated top-order batsmen for a crushing defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Held responsible and said that they would have to improve things as soon as possible.

KKR’s score was 42 for four in the eighth over, batting first. Half of his team had returned to the pavilion to score 61 runs in the 11th over. After this, an unbroken 87-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Morgan (39 not out) and pacer Pat Cummins (53 not out) led the team to a respectable score of 148 for five. Mumbai (MI), however, achieved the target by losing two wickets in 16.5 overs.

“We made some mistakes while batting first,” Morgan told the press conference after the match. Mumbai Indians (MI) bowled very well and proved why they are one of the best teams in the tournament so far.

England’s World Cup winning captain, who replaced Dinesh Karthik as captain on Friday, said, “We have to improve this department.” We are currently in the middle stage of the tournament. There cannot be a better time to change things. ‘

Morgan said that KKR’s batting order would have to show flexibility and change their game depending on the opponent. “Looking at the strength and depth and skill of our batting order, we have to adjust as much as possible to move forward,” he said.

Morgan said that Karthik relinquished the captaincy to focus on his batting. He said, ‘There are many leaders in this team and I have been entrusted with the responsibility. Me and Dinesh are captains and vice captains. Dinesh showed a selfless attitude and accepted captaincy to focus on his batting and become the vice captain.

Morgan said, ‘So I became the captain and this is a great opportunity to lead the team. Our team has many leaders and we will need it during the competition.

This is Mumbai Indians’ fifth consecutive win but opener Quinton De Kock said that he is focusing on one match at a time and the team is yet to prepare for the playoffs. De Cock (Quinton De Kock) said, ‘No playoff preparations have not started yet. We are focusing on one match at a time. We keep things simple, be polite and play with our strong sides, we can control these things. ‘ He said, ‘Whether we go to the playoffs or not, it is not really under your control but yes we can play the best cricket from our side here.’