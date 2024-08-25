Zachary DeMoss, a young man motorcyclist 24-year-old, survived an extreme experience after disappearing while on a motorcycle trip with friends. On August 12, while traveling on Highway 12 in Idaho, DeMoss separated from the group after a rest stop, continuing on alone. However, he never made it to the next stop, sparking concern among his companions.

Concerned about his disappearance, his friends immediately raised the alarm and began the search. Local authorities, together with rescuers, used helicopters, drones and ground teams to comb the vast area, but for 5 days no sign of the young man or his motorbike was found. The turning point came thanks to the determination of friends and family of DeMoss. One of them managed to spot the 24-year-old near a stream, several meters from the road.

The centaur explained that he was trying to avoid a deer when he lost control of the motorcycle, flying off the road and landing in a remote area. During those days, DeMoss was injured and immobilized, but he found a way to survive. He would dip his jacket in the stream and he drank water from his pocketHe said that for the first two days he was able to move to drink, but then he was forced to remain still due to the pain and injuries.

After being found, the boy was airlifted to the hospital. His condition was serious, with a partially collapsed lung, abroken hip And fractured ribs. He is now out of intensive care and slowly starting to recover, although he cannot yet move freely. His story is an example of resistance and survival in extreme conditions. He will now have to face a long rehabilitation process to fully recover from his injuries, both physical and emotional.