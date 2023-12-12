Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Press Split

Telephone data reveals new details about the mysterious disappearance of Karl-Erivan Haub © Malte Ossowski/SVEN SIMON/Imago

The disappearance of the Tengelmann heir remains a mystery. The body of the entrepreneur, who was declared dead, was never found. Now new clues have emerged.

Munich – In April 2018, one of the richest men in Germany disappeared without a trace during a solo ski tour in the Swiss Alps. A surveillance camera at the Klein Matterhorn mountain station recorded the last time of the then 58-year-old, an experienced alpinist.

He is said to have had a fatal accident there. His body was never found. Three years after his disappearance, Karl-Erivan Haub was officially declared dead. But doubts about his death remained and rumors persist to this day that the entrepreneur could have staged his mysterious disappearance. Secret phone data has now emerged that confirms the suspicion.

Renewed doubts about the death of the Tengelmann heir: He is said to have staged his death

Internal files of Tengelmann Corporate Security, according to the company's own information RTL, ntv and the star are available, are intended to show that there is a 90 percent probability that the missing Tengelmann boss disappeared “intentionally”.

Investigative journalist Liv von Boetticher has researched the case for years and even came to the conclusion during her research that the disappeared person could still be alive and had gone into hiding in Russia. In one RTLA confidant of Haub recently reported on the program that the German authorities also knew about the traces to Russia, but did nothing.

Tengelmann legacy: Dubious Russia connections

Now secret phone data reveals new details about the disappearance of the Tengelmann heir, such as Focus Online reported. Insights into secret papers that, according to the company's own statements, were carried out by a research team RTL Focus Online granted, are said to show increased telephone activity between Haub and his alleged Russian lover Veronika E. the closer his disappearance in Zermatt came.

Accordingly, Haub is said to have called her on the phone “with increasing frequency” on the day of his disappearance. The previous evening the phone call to St. Petersburg even lasted an hour. According to information from the Tengelmann investigators, Veronika E. worked for the Russian secret service FSB. According to information from investigators, they also checked into the hotel in Zermatt.

No investigation into the mysterious case of the Tengemann heir

The bizarre in the billionaire's mysterious case is loud Focus Onlinethat the Cologne public prosecutor's office is not investigating despite the evidence. Apparently due to a “lack of evidence,” von Boetticher confirmed to the news magazine – although all research documents had been made available. A request from our editorial team to the Cologne public prosecutor's office has not yet been answered and will be added to the article as soon as it is available (as of December 12th).

Karl-Erivan Haub's younger brother Christian Haub, today's company boss, testified under oath in May 2021 that he had “no reliable evidence, let alone evidence, that his brother was still alive.” Von Boettichers filed a criminal complaint against Christian Haub for perjury, but this was rejected by the Cologne public prosecutor's office. (Vivian Werg)