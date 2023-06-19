One of the submarines used by tourists to visit the wreck of the Titanic was lost in the ocean this morning

Potentially tragic news comes from the United States of America in the last few hours. A submarine probably full of tourists, engaged in a guided tour in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean to see the wreck of the Titanicis missing. The search and rescue machine has already been activated.

A shocking news has spread in the last few hours from the United States and is keeping many people in suspense. The alarm was raised by the Coast Guard of Boston, when one of the small submarines used by tourists to visit the remains of the transatlantic lost its traces.

That of spending exorbitant amounts in order to reach the backdrops of the Atlantic Ocean and seeing the remains of the Titanic with one’s own eyes is in fact a widespread practice in America.

Different private companies they take care of navigating with a large boat to the point where the wreck is located, and then ‘unhooking’ some small submarines which take paying tourists down to the seabed, about 4,000 meters deep.

It would be precisely one of these small boats to have resulted lost in the morning today.

It’s not clear yet how many people were on board and if among these there were also tourists or only crew members.

There rescue car it immediately activated and is currently exploring the area far and wide, with the hope of tracking down the submarine.

The drama of the Titanic

That of the Titanic is still considered today the greatest tragedy occurred at seaexcept for wars and natural disasters.

At 12:00 sharp on April 10, 1912, the Titanic, the largest tourist boat of the time, considered a true miracle of maritime engineering, set sail from the port of Southamptonin Great Britain to the United States.

It was her maiden voyage and arrival in New York was scheduled for April 17, exactly one week after departure.

At about 11.40 pm on April 14, about 600 km from the American coast, the ocean liner collided with a large iceberg. The collision caused some leaks below the waterline, flooding the bow locker and 5 of the watertight compartments of the transatlantic.

At 2:20 on April 15, approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes after impact, the vessel sank breaking into two sections. Of the 2200 people on board, including passengers and crew members, over 1500 died.

The tragedy, told in books and movies which have received great attention, is still recognized today as one of the greatest human disasters.