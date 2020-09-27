The new president is investigating the federal police and the military. That gives hope. But there are still over 73,000 people missing.

Shortly after the disappearance of 43 Mexican students Six years ago, their relatives demanded that federal police and military personnel be investigated for the crime. Too much argued against the fact that the attack on the young men at Ayotzinapa Teachers University six years ago was only carried out by local politicians, police officers and criminals. An international commission of experts founded for the case demanded access to the military barracks. Vain.

The fact that arrest warrants have now been issued against soldiers and federal officials shows how unscrupulous the then government of President Enrique Peña Nieto and his prosecutors lied. Just a few months after the fact, they presented a “historical truth” for which there was no suitable evidence. They blocked any attempt to clarify the background. They met the relatives with cynical arrogance and ignorance.

Wonder why. Why did Peña Nieto and his henchmen try with all their might to prevent the truth from coming out? To this day it is unclear what is behind the attack. There is some evidence that the students got in the way of a heroin shipment. Consequently, the investigators wanted to prevent the extent of the cooperation between federal forces and the Drug mafia comes to light. This is about structures in which high-ranking politicians and officials are involved. The current discussion about whether former presidents such as Peña Nieto should be prosecuted for their corrupt dealings indicates the criminal energy of these people.

Peña Nieto’s successor Andrés Manuel López Obrador has declared war on these corrupt machinations. And he has made the Aotzinapa case a top priority. Relatives confirm that he is actually acting accordingly. That’s a good thing, but it shouldn’t hide the fact that over 73,000 People of mexico Have disappeared. It is not without good reason that their mothers, fathers and sisters fear that they will be forgotten next to the sensational case of the 43 kidnapped students.